Multiple weeks into social distancing and the outdoors call! The sun is shining at this moment encouraging us to venture outside and do something! Something! Anything! Take a walk, a ride, or just sit on the porch and enjoy the birds singing.
Some people thrive on social contacts and there are also those who thrive with slight social contact. Sometimes it is hard to understand that whole other outlook! The social butterflies that may begin to feel lonely or sad should not dwell on the long days but focus on who we can call and just check in with or chat for a while. During my working “from the basement week 6 or 7,” young man called to check on one of our business accounts. Justin usually calls every quarter to make sure things are going well and see if we need anything and typically these calls last two or three minutes.
Well, when Justin called, to be honest, we talked for 20 minutes at least! I learned he was from Texas, he is strictly following the distancing guidelines and his sister, who lives next door, has been grocery shopping for him regularly as she still has to commute to her job in the medical field. Justin is a kindred spirit that enjoys social interaction and contact with other humans and I appreciated the chat and laugh about how strange things work out. I hope Justin is doing well and is able to enjoy the Texas sun from his balcony! So until we are able to greet each other with a handshake and someday a hug, I appreciate all who keep in contact, call randomly to check in or just sit and enjoy the sunshine on a beautiful day with a kind thought of each other.
Barrackville Town Council May meeting
The Barrackville Town Council meeting date has been moved to May 19 at 7 p.m. at the Community Building.
Free Fishing in May
Gov. Jim Justice has announced that West Virginia residents can enjoy another month of free fishing.
The requirement to possess a fishing license to fish in state-regulated waters has been waived for state residents through May 31. Anglers are asked to continue practicing safe social distancing measures.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources regular trout stockings will continue as set forth in the 2020 Fishing Regulations. With these regular stockings, thousands of golden rainbow trout are being stocked in streams and rivers throughout West Virginia.
DNR Law Enforcement will continue to patrol all state waterways, according to the release. Officers may require proof of West Virginia residency, a valid driver’s license or a state-issued ID. All fishing regulations remain in effect both for residents and nonresidents; these include bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas and fly-fishing-only areas.
This waiver of the license requirement applies only to fishing licenses. It also includes a waiver for trout and conservation stamps. All requirements for hunting licenses remain in effect.
Thank You to Barrackville Service Workers
The post office has been observing social distancing with a smile and a wave from the ladies behind their curtain, they always greet customers and serve everyone efficiently as well as observe the distancing guidelines. There are distancing spacers, one per person notice in the office, protective curtains and a collection device so items may be transferred safely. Thank you for your diligent work. Thank you also to the area businesses still serving our population on the front lines. The Dollar General and Little General both provide services and are taking all restrictions in stride. Other businesses that are not walk-in establishments, but keep our community going, are appreciated just as well. Sewage, garbage, newspaper, town council, fire company, thank you all.
High School Seniors
Congratulations to all the seniors in town and in the county. Organizations have been stepping up to make these high school seniors feel special, yard signs placed around town, free senior photos and adopt a senior programs are wonderful uplifting programs to make this year a memorable one. Thank you to the thoughtful expressions of congratulations to this graduating class.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Saturday.
