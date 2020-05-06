FAIRMONT — Normally held each year at Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a day set aside to encourage individuals to donate to caused-focused nonprofits.
However, as the needs of individuals have increased due the coronavirus pandemic, this Tuesday became Giving Tuesday Now, a rebranded attempt to get more immediate financial aid to community nonprofits nationwide.
“The increase in demand is for those organizations — especially ones that are feeding infants or senior citizens, families — that wasn’t in anybody’s budget when we started the year,” said Patty Showers Ryan, president of Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia. “We recognize that and we want to help them as much as we can.”
Community aid nonprofits such as YCF and the United Way participated in donation drives Tuesday to raise funds for people in need. According to Brett White, executive director of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, United Way chapters across the state organized food drives as well as collected monetary donations.
“I think this is a pretty unique situation where the entire globe is going through the pandemic at the same time,” White said. “In West Virginia, we’re really proud that we have several funds throughout the state that are helping right now.”
White said food insecurity has arisen as the top issue for many households in the state, and food pantries who help serve others are facing shortages of the supplies they’d normally be giving those in need.
“We’re trying to raise dollars of course, but then also the Country Roads statewide food drive,” White said. “Food insecurity is the number one need right now across West Virginia, so we’re trying to do what we can. We’re encouraging folks to come out and either drop off non-perishable items or maybe a monetary donation.”
According to White, the food drive was planned to benefit four food pantries in Marion County and three in Taylor County. Emily Swain, community impact director of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, said the Giving Tuesday Now drive will be a big help to the people they serve in the coming weeks.
“Today is really important for us as a state,” Swain said. “I think it’s amazing to see how so many organizations have come together to support this.”
While the United Way has continued its work with local nonprofits and people, Ryan said YCF has done the same, and has coordinated efforts to put money into a COVID-19 relief fund as well.
“The funding will be used for YCF’s emergency impact fund,” Ryan said. “That helps nonprofit organizations that need funding through the COVID-19 pandemic provide extra dollars to them to help some of the most vulnerable citizens of our community.”
Ryan also said donations given to YCF on Tuesday would be matched by Philanthropy West Virginia, which would further help the nonprofits that are aiding in the pandemic.
“We want to make sure that the nonprofits that are helping with the pandemic are able to receive the funding they need to do that in a safe manner,” Ryan said.
The two community-focused organizations work together to provide funds to nonprofits, and Ryan said this helps to spread the aid as far as possible.
“We have been working in collaboration with our local United Ways, too,” Ryan said. “YCF serves five counties in North Central West Virginia, ans I think it’s really important that we collaborate with those United Ways as well, and all the nonprofits delivering these services.”
White said throughout the pandemic, United Way has continued its support of local nonprofits, and it has started new initiatives to help fill different needs.
“We have been working around the clock to make sure that one, raising dollars for the needs in the community,” White said. “We have also been working with the Masks 4 WV program, where we have been able to put 500 masks out in the community to health care workers, front line workers, then we have been working on hand sanitizer and helping to get those things.
“Any time there is a need, we are trying to make sure that United Way is there to address it or solve it or come up with ideas of how we can help,” White said.
While Giving Tuesday Now is over, both organizations are still accepting donations for their relief funds, at unitedwaymtc.org, and at ycfwv.org.
