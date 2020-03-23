West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued a Stay at Home Order today for all non-essential workers in West Virginia beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents cannot leave their home unless for essential services. Essential services include:
YOU CAN
- Go to the grocery, convenience, or warehouse store
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)
- Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery, or drive-thru
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog, and be in nature for exercise - just keep at least six feet between you and others
- Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
You should not go to work unless you are providing essential services or work for an essential business as defined by the Order. The Order is available at governor.wv.gov
