Gov. Justice tests negative after being exposed in Martinsburg

CHARLESTON – During a virtual news conference Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he’d tested negative for COVID-19. He then ordered barber shops, nail salons and hair salons to close by 11:59 p.m.
“I was told yesterday or the day before that our first positive in West Virginia was a person in the Eastern Panhandle, and then I was told that there was a picture taken, and someone had shown the picture to some of the people in my office, and the picture showed me with the gentleman’s, that was our first positive in our state, his wife. And it was at an event where I was giving away grants to our minority communities, and I guess in Martinsburg.
“So I still didn’t pay a lot of attention to the fact of being worried about that, because that was on Feb. 15. Today, when I came into the office to go to several different meetings, I was abruptly welcomed by one of our people that was going to do a coronavirus test on me.”
He said he was then showed a picture of himself with the man first diagnosed.
“And at that time I remembered, as I would, I remembered I gave he and his wife a big hug and congratulated them,” Justice said. “They were recipients of one of the grants, and I was really, really proud of ‘em in every way, shape, form or fashion but our health community, which was our [DHHR] Secretary [Bill] Crouch and our main man, our doc, Dr. Clay Marsh [vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University], said you’ve got to be tested and you’ve got to be tested now.”
He said he self-quarantined at the governors’ mansion and received the negative results within a few hours.
Also at the news conference, the governor noted he’d signed an order waiving the one-week wait period for unemployment benefits. Justice ordered the closure of bars and restaurants in the state Tuesday, and the closure of gyms and other health facilities Wednesday.
The governor said he’d made the decision to close barber shops, nail salons and hair salons because people in those industries were concerned about potential spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness, and were looking to him for guidance.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and the disease is usually mild. But public health officials have noted that it can be fatal, particularly for older people and those with underlying conditions, and that spread can be slowed by limiting social contact.
To prevent the spread, health officials also advise residents to wash hands and wrists for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their eyes and mouth, cough into the crook of their elbows, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, stay home as much as possible and clean surfaces.
Doing so could prevent a surge of patients at local hospitals, health officials say.
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic last week. Justice declared a state of emergency in all 55 counties Monday.
Two cases have been detected in the state so far, but testing has been limited. Both patients are being care for at home.
