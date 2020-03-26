CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to extend the state’s income tax filing deadline to July 15 during the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice made the move Wednesday in response to a bipartisan group of lawmakers who had requested he sign an executive order moving the state’s tax filing deadline to July 15 to coincide with a recent similar move taken by President Donald Trump.
Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D-Marion), who serves as Senate Minority Leader, signed the letter along with Senate President Mitch Carmichael, (R-Jackson), and other leaders from the W.Va. House to ask Justice to delay the due date of April 15.
“It’s a good move,” Prezioso said, Wednesday. “The governor is doing everything he can to get his arms around this crisis. We have been in constant contact with the governor to form a coalition and I think it’s getting good results.”
Shortly before noon Wednesday, lawmakers hand-delivered their letter to Justice asking him to extend the filing deadline while the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has the state gripped in fear.
“This will allow West Virginia taxpayers to seamlessly file their state and federal returns at once,” states the letter. “Individuals, business owners and tax preparers need clarification on this important matter.”
The letter was also co-signed by Sen. Craig Blair, (R-Berkeley), who serves as Senate finance committee chair, Del. Roger Handshaw, (R-Clay), speaker of the House, Del. Tim Miley, (D-Harrison), House minority leader, and Del. Eric Householder, (R-Berkeley), House finance committee chair.
Lawmakers urged Justice to take immediate action by issuing an executive order to change the tax-filing date.
“This will eliminate a critical point of stress for the citizens and businesses in our state, and will provide for the most efficient means to prepare, submit, and process West Virginia tax returns,” the letter continues.
On Monday, Justice announced a mandatory ‘Stay at Home’ order that went into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
Prezioso said the past few weeks have been ‘a trying time’ for his family during the heightened awareness about the coronavirus.
“It’s just been such a trying time, especially in our family, my wife was diagnosed with lupus 25 years ago. It’s very personal to me. It’s very crucial; it’s just a trying time,” Prezioso said.
In early reports surrounding the virus, medical research first revealed that the elderly and others with other underlying medical conditions were vulnerable to getting the COVID-19 virus. However, further research has shown that younger adults who were previously considered to be in healthy condition are also getting the virus.
“The more this virus is spreading, we know that young people are just as susceptible,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, who has become as ubiquitous on the state level as Dr. Anthony Fauci has on the national level in news reports about the virus.
Marsh, vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University, has become the state’s go-to physician to discuss how to stop the spread of the virus. He has appeared in press briefings with the governor and is arguably the state’s subject matter expert.
“We’re seeing a lot more of these cases in younger people,” Marsh said. “About 38% people who are in the hospital for the coronavirus are over 55 years of age, but about 20% that are hospitalized between are between 20 and 30 years old. The more this virus is spreading, we know that young people are just as susceptible.”
Marsh raised concerns that there still may be people in West Virginia who think the COVID-19 is not serious. He suggests otherwise.
“I think, for a lot of people, they think that it’s not a big deal. But now that we are in that rapid spread phase, some people are taking it more seriously,” Marsh said. “The good news is that we have the power to reduce the surge that is happening here. We have the power to control this.”
He urges every West Virginian to adhere to Justice’s ‘Stay at Home’ order and only venture out for essentials. He also reiterates residents wash their hands for at least 20 seconds at a time or use hand sanitizer and take a thorough, concerted approach to overall cleanliness. He recommends disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces in homes and workplaces as a regular measure during the pandemic.
“It’s scary, but it’s something we have not seen in our lifetime,” Marsh said. “We know, that in the U.S., we have seen pretty consistently only about 1% of the people who are infected are dying.”
Marsh said the entire health care community is now focused on stopping the surge that is currently underway. He reminds everyone to change their behavior and not touch their faces because that helps the virus spread. He also said covering coughs and sneezes are more important than ever during the threat.
“We really want to prevent people from getting sick,” Marsh said. “Some of us will definitely get infected with the coronavirus before this is all done.”
Like Marsh, Prezioso said staying at home and working from home are essential to stop community spread of COVID-19.
“I think the shelter in place is critical,” Prezioso said. “Right now, we have not had enough time to do enough legitimate testing, so we’ve just got to let this thing do its course and fizzle out.”
