Governor: Guard heading to eastern panhandle as coronavirus cases increase

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said he is sending the National Guard to Berkeley and Jefferson counties in the state’s eastern panhandle after seeing an alarming increase in positive tests for coronavirus there this week.
Berkeley County leads the state with 248 confirmed coronavirus cases. Neighboring Jefferson County is fourth in the state with 131 cases. At least 35 new cases were reported between the two counties this week alone.
West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, because of its close proximity to the densely-populated Washington, D.C. metropolitan area including Northern Virginia and Maryland, has been a concern to state health officials throughout the pandemic.
“We have a gigantic population of people that can absolutely infect those people in those counties and cause a bigtime problem there,” Justice said.
On Thursday, Justice noted a spike in positive COVID-19 tests results in the eastern panhandle counties and announced he has asked the National Guard to investigate.
“Berkeley and Jefferson counties have an issue,” the governor said.
Justice said face shields may become mandatory in the eastern panhandle area. Up until now, the governor has recommended citizens wear masks when in public, but it has never been ordered.
“Tomorrow, we may have to go to mandatory masks,” Justice said.
He added officials will be watching the situation in the eastern panhandle closely over the next few days.
The eastern panhandle “because of the location would be a place with the highest risk of developing more problems,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, who is coordinating the state’s pandemic response effort.
Justice also announced the state’s daily positive coronavirus test percentage had jumped to 3.1 percent from 2.4 percent the day before.
When announcing his reopening plan, Justice repeatedly said a positive coronavirus test percentage above 3.0 percent across the state could be cause to halt the reopenings.
Marsh termed the period we’re in today as “The Dance.”
“The Dance means we are watching carefully. We’re continuously trying to move forward, as the governor said,” Marsh said. “But at some point, we may have to slow down or stop or even back up some.”
During this same COVID-19 press briefing where he said he was tightening restrictions on the eastern panhandle, Justice countered by announcing the pending reopenings of many popular gathering places across the state.
On Thursday, reopenings included indoor restaurants, malls, retailers, big box stores, tanning salons, ATV facilities, campgrounds, and outdoor activities like whitewater rafting and zip-lining.
On May 30, swimming pools, bowling alleys, roller rinks, pool halls, spas, video lottery retailers, and other indoor amusements may reopen, the governor said.
On June 5, movie theaters and casinos will be allowed to reopen.
To date, 71 people in West Virginia have died from coronavirus-derived complications. 1,593 people across the state have tested positive for the virus.
In other news from Thursday’s briefing:
• Justice said the West Virginia Department of Education will be reaching out to county school superintendents in order to arrange some form of high school graduations. Justice said he wants state high school seniors to “walk up on the stage and accept their diploma some way. Even if it’s not traditional.”
• Dr. Kathy Slemp of the Department of Health and Human Resources reminded parents to continue to stay on schedule in vaccinating their children. “If children fall behind on vaccinations during the pandemic, we could face a second crisis with an outbreak of vaccine-preventable disease,” said Slemp.
