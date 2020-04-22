Governor orders state school buildings closed for remainder of year

CHARLESTON — West Virginia public school buildings will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, but learning will continue remotely, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday in his daily coronavirus news briefing.
The governor said distance learning methods now underway at school across the state will remain in effect.
“We’re not going to be able to go back to school in the buildings that exist there now,” Justice said. “I’ve thought really hard and I’ve tried in every way, very hopefully, to be able to go back to school because I know how much the kids would appreciate it.”
Justice said food programs being offered by public schools will continue through the remainder of the school year.
“I have promised you over and over and over that I would not put you in a position that could be harmful and that I would try to protect you every way, especially our kids,” he said.
The governor asked individual high schools to find a way to celebrate the accomplishments of graduating seniors, who will likely find themselves without traditional commencement exercises because of the COVID-19 social distancing measures now in place.
“We need to graduate our seniors and celebrate their accomplishments and I would urge every school, every school, to try to find a place through the course of the summer to where they can bring back those graduates and absolutely let them walk across a stage and receive their diplomas,” the governor said.
West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said he believes the educational needs for K-12 students in public schools are being met by the current remote learning structure.
“We believe our students, all 260,000 of them in public schools, are being supported by our system,” said Burch. “We will continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year. We’re going to continue to make sure meals are provided. We have a system in place now that’s sustainable until the end of the school year.”
Burch said the state board of education has assembled a task force to address guidelines for graduation ceremonies.
“We want to make this graduation special and make it seamless as students transition into post-secondary education,” Burch said.
Burch said his board is working with the state’s Higher Education Policy Commission to ensure there are no issues or gaps regarding scheduled Advanced Placement exams, duel-credit programs, and Career & Technical Education programs.
Burch also said all virtual schooling for high school students this summer will be free of charge to students. He said free SAT testing will be offered to West Virginia high school students in the fall.
As for higher education institutions, Justice said economic relief measures for state colleges and universities are soon to arrive from the federal government. The forthcoming funds “within the higher education bucket are substantial,” he said.
The governor said while federal funds have not yet arrived, State Higher Education Interim Chancellor Sarah Tucker has assured him as soon as those funds arrive, they will be distributed to students.
“I know college students and their families are eager to receive these funds,” Justice said.
Justice began Tuesday’s press briefing by announcing the deaths of two more state residents from coronavirus, a 98-year-old Wayne County woman and a 53-year-old man from Wood County.
All told, 26 West Virginia deaths have now been attributed to coronavirus.
“The time of this virus has surely been difficult in a lot of ways. It’s been long and it’s still going on,” Justice said. “We’ve all got to continue to run through the finish line.”
In other news from Tuesday’s briefing:
• Justice announced Workforce West Virginia processed 12,000 unemployment claims on Monday and the agency is completely on track to resolve its backlog of claims by Wednesday evening.
• Self-employed workers, independent contractors, and workers in the gig economy will be able to apply for unemployment benefits as of Friday, April 24 at 10 p.m.
• The governor addressed a chart he said demonstrated regional state populations tested for coronavirus. West Virginia led all bordering states, as well as the nation as a whole, with 1.28% of its population now tested.
• Adjutant General James Hoyer said residents and employees of the state’s two Veterans Administration nursing homes were tested and re-tested for coronavirus on Tuesday. Results of the tests, which were administrated by the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources and National Guard personnel, are pending. Hoyer said the veterans’ hospitals have been sanitized as well.
• Hoyer said patients and workers at 14 additional nursing homes across the state will be tested and re-tested for coronavirus on Wednesday.
