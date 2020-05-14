Governor relents, allows tanning salons to reopen May 21

CHARLESTON — Tanning aficionados across West Virginia spoke up and the governor took note.
“I never dreamed in all my life that we would’ve gotten all these calls in regards to the tanning businesses or tanning beds,” Gov. Jim Justice said at the start of his Wednesday coronavirus pandemic briefing.
Justice admitted he received vocal, organized and repeated pressure from tanning salon owners and patrons who helped sway his decision to allow their reopening.
“We continue to get all kinds of calls, so I’m announcing today that our medical experts now feel like we’re good to go and we’re going to bring them up online,” Justice said.
Tanning salons may reopen on Thursday, May 21 across West Virginia.
Guidelines for salons will be posted on the governor’s office website, Justice said.
Also reopening across the state on May 21 will be indoor dining restaurants at 50% capacity, big box stores, state park campgrounds for in-state residents, outdoor and recreational services, outdoor motorsports, powersport racing without spectators, and the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trail system.
Tanning salon owners had been critical of Justice’s decision to exclude their businesses from those permitted to reopen as part of the governor’s statewide reopening plan last week.
There was confusion regarding tanning salons as it pertained to Justice’s Week Two reopening plan, according to Kim Wherley, owner of Fairmont’s Lion in the Sun tanning salon.
Many tanning salons reopened on May 4.
“But on May 5th it comes out of Charleston, ‘Oops, we didn’t mean you tanning salons,’” said Wherley.
So tanning salons closed up again.
Wherley said confusion regarding tanning salons has existed throughout the coronavirus lockdown.
“The problem all along was we were never specified as a certain business to close. We were never mentioned when gyms or hair salons or nail salons were mentioned,” said Wherley. “We and the health department assumed if we were 10 employees or under we could open last week.”
Wherley credited the Marion County legislative delegation for helping make the reopening reality. She said she knew other tanning salon owners across West Virginia have been pushing their respective delegates and senators to help change the governor’s mind.
“They shook enough tree until they got an answer,” said Wherley.
Reopening day for tanning salons falls on the Thursday before the Memorial Day weekend. For tanning the business, this part of spring is their business time of year.
“Tanning is such a seasonal business. In March, April and May, we make 50% of our revenue to get through the rest of the year,” said Wherley.
Lion in the Sun had shut down on March 18.
“We’re anxious to get back to work and try to save our business. We chose not to take the Paycheck Protection Program because we didn’t know when we’d be able to reopen and have payroll,” said Wherley. “We’ve been in business for 26 years and I wasn’t going to take out a loan to get through a virus.”
