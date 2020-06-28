Gym patron tests positive for COVID-19 in Mon County

MORGANTOWN — Health officials in Monongalia County report that a member of Planet Fitness on Fort Pierpont Drive has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Monongalia County Health Department is now urging members who were at the gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24 to quarantine and watch for symptoms.
Anyone who was at Planet Fitness between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 should stay at home for 14 days since being exposed, which would be until Wednesday, July 8. Gym patrons should also watch for symptoms of COVID-19, which include shortness of breath, fever, dry cough, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches and loss of smell.
“They also should do their best to stay away from others in their household,” said Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer.
“Ways to do this would be to stay primarily in one area of the home and to wear a mask if you must be around others.”
About 205 individuals were at Planet Fitness during that time frame. Those who were at the gym should not leave home except to seek medical care, which they should only do after setting up an appointment with a health care provider and following the correct protocol to be seen.
Individuals who develop symptoms should contact their primary care provider and get tested.
West Virginia, along with about half of the states in the nation, is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. In the past 10 days, the state has seen an increase of about 400 cases; in the 10 days prior to that, cases rose by about 240. As of late Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia case count was 2,782.
Monongalia County currently has 152 cases, up 21 cases in the past 10 days.
Everyone is encouraged to take precautions in order to avoid getting COVID-19, or, for symptomless individuals, giving someone else COVID-19. This includes wearing masks in public, washing hands thoroughly and often and maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.