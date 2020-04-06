Harrison County COVID-19 death is 4th in state

CHARLESTON – A fourth West Virginia patient has died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department reported to state health officials Monday afternoon that an elderly man who had been hospitalized at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport is the state's fourth confirmed death from the virus.
Hospital officials did not release the man's name but said he had an underlying health condition and was "critically ill."
State and local health officials remind residents to continue practicing social distancing and proper hand washing methods while under the threat of the pandemic.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a total of 345 COVID-19 cases in the state out of 9,940 residents who have been tested for COVID-19 with 9,595 negative.
Harrison County has 25 cases, Marion County has 17 and Monongalia County has 53.
