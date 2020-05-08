Health officials report 52nd COVID-19 death in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — An 82-year-old Berkeley County man is the 52nd person to die from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
As of 5 p.m., on May 8, there have been 52 deaths out of 59,567 laboratory results received for COVID-19. Officials said 1,323 West Virginians tested positive, and 58,244 tested negative.
“We are deeply saddened to report another death of a West Virginian. We send our sympathies to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (184), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (2), Fayette (30), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (15), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (180), Lewis (4), Lincoln (4), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (35), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).
As case monitoring continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy, Harrison, and Morgan counties in this report.
The dashboard at coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data, including minority data. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.
The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.
