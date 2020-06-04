FAIRMONT — The Marion County Health Department has purchased what it’s calling a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit and it will soon begin traveling to different parts of the county, setting up portable drive-thru coronavirus testing centers.
For local residents, it’s free to get tested and motorists won’t have to leave their car.
The COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit launches its countywide tour on Wednesday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Public Safety Building in White Hall.
Following the White Hall testing day, the mobile unit will travel to Grant Town’s Community Center/Fire Department, the Mannington Senior Center, Monongah Elementary, and Rivesville Elementary.
The dates and times for the mobile unit’s appearances in those locations will be announced soon. All site locations are tentative.
Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said the COVID-19 drive-thru testing is quick, easy, and free.
“It’s the short nasal swab test we’re using, the one that goes up about a half-inch into each nostril. It’s really not uncomfortable at all,” said White.
No reservations are necessary. Car occupants will be tested on a first come, first served basis.
“People will stay in their car. They’ll be greeted by an in-taker, who will gather an individual’s basic demographic information like name, address, date of birth and, most importantly, an active phone number,” White said. “If a person tests positive, we will call them. If you don’t hear from us, it means you’re negative.”
The intake process takes 90 seconds or less. The test itself takes less than half that time.
“Everything’s done through the car window. And then they’re on their way,” said White. “The worst-case scenario is there’s a line of cars, but that line moves pretty quickly.”
The Marion County Health Department recently had its first drive-thru screening at Windmill Park, where local 575 local residents, mostly African-American citizens, received testing. African-American citizens are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, studies show.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had ordered state health departments to conduct testing for all minority citizens.
“The mobile unit is targeting a population that might not have access to coronavirus testing, let alone free testing,” said Sandy Hassenpflug, director of public health nursing with the Marion County Health Department. “Anybody can come and be tested. We’re not turning anyone away.”
A mobile unit like the COVID-19 vehicle has long been on the wish-list of the county health department.
“It’s been a goal of ours for the past eight years to have a mobile clinic so we can take health care out to rural areas of the county, to better serve the folks who can’t come to us. But it’s always been a cost issue,” said White.
The mobile unit, a reconfigured recreational vehicle, was purchased with a grant from state government funds provided to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health department took delivery of the mobile unit in early March and pressed it into service in mid-March when it was evident the coronavirus pandemic at hit West Virginia.
“We’ve not had time to have it wrapped yet,” said White.
Nonetheless, the mobile unit is a welcome addition to a very busy health department.
“We think a mobile unit gives us the best opportunity to reach the largest population. The mobile unit will be set up in multiple points in our county in the days ahead. We’ll find plenty of uses for it,” said Hassenpflug.
