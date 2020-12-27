As 2020 comes to an end, we set our sights on what many hope will be a brighter new year as we hopefully put the malaise of COVID-19 behind us. However, in West Virginia, about 250,600 residents worry each day about where their next meal is coming from.
According to the national nonprofit group Feeding America, the overall food insecurity rate in 2018 was 12.4% in Harrison County, 12.5% in Marion County and 11.2% in Monongalia County. However, the numbers grow when taking into account the food insecurity rate for children in the same counties. In 2018, 17.2% of the children in Harrison County faced food insecurity, 19.3% in Marion County and 13.4% for children in Monongalia County.
And while the accurate numbers are not available yet for 2020, food pantry officials and others who work in the nonprofit arena can vouch for the fact that the need has grown exponentially this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Business closings paired with unemployment have left many families struggling to pay their bills and buy food.
This week’s snowfall should serve as a wake up call, of sorts. During the winter months, food pantries often experience a sharp drop in donations, but the fact remains that hunger does not take a holiday.
Thrown on top of this donation drop is the fact that most churches have ceased in-person worship due to the pandemic, which has also resulted in a drop of donated non-perishable food items. Many food pantries are actually asking for cash donations instead of donated goods in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 that may find its way onto the labels or packaging of the donated goods.
According to Feeding America, cash donations are more helpful than donated goods because they can use the cash to buy food at a most cost-effective rate than the regular consumer, therefore making cash donations stretch farther.
“Rather than paying retail prices, our network of food banks works with major manufacturers, retailers, and farmers to secure healthy food. This means that when you donate a dollar, you’re able to put more meals on the tables of families than if you donated food you’d purchased at the store,” according to the Feeding America website.
And while canned goods and dry food items such as pasta and rice are staples at local food banks and pantries, consumers need healthy choices as well, such as fresh fruit, vegetables and lean proteins.
That’s where the Gassaway, West Virginia-based Mountaineer Food Bank — a member affiliate of Feeding America — enters the picture. In a drive-thru food distribution event earlier this month, the nonprofit distributed 400 food bags to residents who lined up in their vehicles at Palatine Park.
“We serve 48 of the 55 counties in the state of West Virginia,” said Tabitha Mays, summer feeding and fresh initiative kids market coordinator for Mountaineer Food Bank. “The need is pretty much the same. This is one of our bigger mobiles, though, because of the population, naturally. But the need is definitely the same throughout the state.”
Marion County residents have proven time and time again that they have huge giving hearts, so we urge the community to step up and help do its part to help those who are without means to make ends meet. Consider making a donation to Mountaineer Food Bank online at mountaineerfoodbank.org.
