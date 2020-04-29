MORGANTOWN — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s six-week re-opening plan for the state has earned an endorsement from a top health official whose county was deemed a “hot spot” during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee R. Smith, public health officer with the Monongalia County Health Department, said he believes “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback,” Justice’s strategy for gradually reopening businesses across the state, aligns well with public health measures currently in place and statistical figures being reported.
“I don’t see anything that sticks out that’s contrary to public safety or public health,” Smith said. “No one on this planet has been here before. These remain uncharted seas.”
Smith said the governor’s plan seems well-conceived and reasoned, but he stressed continued monitoring for the spread of the virus remains essential to keeping COVID-19 numbers low.
“I appreciate the governor’s team putting together a thoughtful and common-sense approach to reopening businesses. The Monongalia County Health Department will be monitoring for any upticks in new diagnosis, which has the potential to be a setback to opening commerce,” Smith said.
Under Justice’s plan, the stay-at-home order that went into effect March 25 remains in place. Reopening will begin after three consecutive days of positive coronavirus test rates under three percent.
In week one, hospitals may restart elective procedures, outpatient health care services may resume, and the reopening of tested daycare facilities is permitted.
In week two, small businesses with 10 or fewer workers may reopen, as well as professional services operating by appointment only, outdoor dining, funeral services, and church services as long as social distancing is practiced.
In weeks three through six, the roll out includes the reopening of government buildings, office buildings, retail stores, parks and outdoor facilities, gyms, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, and all remaining small businesses.
There is no timeline in the governor’s report for the reopening of movie theaters, sporting events, concerts, gatherings of 25 or more individuals, or nursing home visitations.
The reopening process may be stopped, slowed or reversed under the governor’s plan in the event the numbers begin to head upward again.
Among the factors that could result in stopping, slowing, or reversing the reopening plan are unexpected rises in coronavirus positive tests, increased hospitalizations, significant cases spread among a community, or if positive test rate rises above three percent of all tests.
“It’s a reasonable attempt to open commerce at a time when I think it’s appropriate to have these considerations,” said Smith. “I appreciate a thoughtful plan in moving forward that has the potential to put on the brakes or take a step back. There are lots of things we still don’t understand about this virus and how to combat it.”
During his press conference Monday, Justice said he thanked West Virginians for staying home and following the health and safety guidelines imposed thus far while emphasizing he did not want to see another person die from COVID-19.
“The only way we can win this race is for all of us running across the finish line together,” Justice said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.