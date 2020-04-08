CHARLESTON – Federal Judge Robert Chambers rejected a request by the law firm Mountain State Justice on Monday asking West Virginia jails and prisons to reduce their inmate population and develop a publicly-available COVID-19 response plan.
Meanwhile, Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety sent a press release warning that Mountain State Justice was trying to release domestic batterers and sex offenders, even though that wasn’t the case.
At least 15 states, including Texas, New York, California and Ohio, have released low-level offenders as well as older and sick inmates, according to The Wall Street Journal. Hundreds of COVID-19 diagnoses have been detected at local, state and federal correctional facilities, likely an undercount due to limited testing, the New York Times has reported.
Several inmates, represented by Mountain State Justice, filed an emergency motion for preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on March 25. The motion asked the judge to order the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to immediately develop an appropriate plan for the prevention and management of COVID-19 in jails and prisons.
The lawsuit included a statement from Dr. Chris Beyrer, professor of epidemiology, international health, and medicine at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who wrote that “jails, prisons, and other closed settings, have long been known to be associated with high transmission probabilities for infectious diseases.” He said that’s due, in part, to “overcrowding, population density in close confinement, insufficient ventilation, shared toilet, shower, and eating environments and limits on hygiene and personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves in some facilities.”
“While every effort should be made to reduce exposure in detention facilities, this may be extremely difficult to achieve and sustain,” he wrote. “It is therefore an urgent priority in this time of national public health emergency to reduce the number of persons in detention as quickly as possible.”
In the motion, the inmates stated that West Virginia jails are already overcrowded and understaffed.
An inaccurate warning
Sunday, DMAPS had sent a new release warning that lawyers “for several sex offenders, a domestic batterer and other convicted felons seek to have such inmates released.”
They incorporated quotes from West Virginia Emergency Management Council President Dean Meadows, who said such release, “could cause victim anxiety” and Kanawha County Commissioner President Kent Carper, who said “any plan that could potentially allow the release of convicted murderers or sex offenders, raises several legal issues and would prove to be very dangerous to the public.”
During a hearing held virtually Monday morning, Jennifer Wagner, co-director of Mountain State Justice, accused DMAPS of trying to cause public outrage.
DMAPS’ release was referencing plaintiffs with health conditions that Mountain State Justice says weren’t properly treated by correctional facilities. The motion had evolved from a previous lawsuit Mountain State Justice had filed over health conditions at West Virginia correctional facilities, and now incorporates concern that jails and prisons also aren’t positioned to handle a COVID-19 outbreak at one of the facilities.
“They are not the individuals who we were seeking to have furloughed or released,” Wagner said, in an email. “Rather, we simply were requesting that DCR furlough or release any inmates in its custody who do not pose a safety risk and who have adequate home plans in place, after reviewing the inmates for those qualifications.”
The motion described the plaintiff inmates “as medically vulnerable,” meaning they are diagnosed with conditions making them particularly susceptible to COVID-19 complications. One inmate has asthma, while another has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. That puts them at a higher risk for complications or death from COVID-19, a respiratory illness.
According to West Virginia state law, the commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is authorized to establish a furlough program for inmates. State law says the furlough program “may provide that selected inmates be permitted to reside outside an institution operated by the division,” and requires that the commissioner “shall establish criteria to be used in determining which inmates are not likely to jeopardize public safety.”
Specific plan not public
The motion stated that Mountain State Justice had requested any plan state officials developed for managing the COVID-19 crisis, but state officials would not provide one.
“Defendants’ lack of a transparent and comprehensive plan is alarming for its implications not just for inmates, but also for correctional staff and the community as a whole,” the plaintiffs wrote. “Plaintiffs and all other people in the custody of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation are highly vulnerable to outbreaks of contagious illnesses, and the risk is only heightened by the overcrowded and often unsanitary conditions in the prisons and jails, coupled with the already inadequate medical staffing and treatment across correctional facilities in the state.”
When COVID-19 enters West Virginia’s correctional facilities, plaintiffs in this case and others like them will suffer unnecessary pain and death.”
They also wrote that a jail or prison-based COVID-19 outbreak could overwhelm nearby hospitals.
They requested that the plan, among other measures, require staff who display COVID-19 symptoms to stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days, include how the facilities plan to screen and care for COVID-19 positive inmates, and how the facilities will house those inmates. They also asked state officials to distribute hygiene and cleaning products to inmates.
Plaintiffs also asked “that the Court issue an order requiring that sufficient inmates be released from custody to enable DCR to maintain safe distances between inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to permit appropriate quarantine and treatment of inmates in custody who ultimately contract the virus.”
In an affidavit filed March 30, Betsy Jividen, Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, wrote that correctional facilities’ specific COVID-19 response plan would not be released because of “security and safety reasons.” She said that the plan “set forth policies regarding” good health habits and sanitation, frequent hand washing and sanitation, coughing and sneezing etiquette, and screening of inmates and employees. She also said she had instructed sick employees to stay home and said inmates were being given free access to video visitation with loved ones.
Gov. Jim Justice halted visitation at state correctional facilities on March 11.
According to a summary of the policy on DHHR’s COVID-19 website, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has also asked circuit judges and county magistrates statewide to enlist their local prosecutors to identify any pre-trial inmates who do not pose a risk to public safety risk and could be released on a personal recognizance or reduced bond.
The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has released parolees who were serving short jail terms for parole-related sanctions and work-release inmates already eligible for weekend furloughs because of good behavior, whose furloughs have been extended to two weeks, according to the summary.
During a court hearing held through virtual teleconferencing Monday, Chambers said the plaintiffs’ motion would be difficult to enforce, and that they hadn’t proved the legal standard of “deliberate indifference.” He said he worried Mountain State Justice was asking the court to “micro-manage.”
He said he anticipated “some bad results no matter what’s done.”
Wagner said Mountain State Justice remains “concerned about reports from prisons and jails that DCR is not fully implementing the measures that it provided to the Court.”
Mountain State Justice argues that while DCR issues memorandums, “this guidance simply instructs institutions to address these issues, but is not an actual plan for implementing them.”
Considering release
During the hearing Monday, Briana Marino, West Virginia assistant attorney general, said the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is considering whether to furlough inmates that pose no safety risk, including those nonviolent, those that are 60 and older, those 90 days or so from end of sentence, and those pregnant.
A University of Washington model predicts West Virginia will hit its peak number of deaths in a day, 17, in about a week and a half, on April 17.
Wagner responded by saying that was the first time she’d heard state officials say “anything of the like.”
Asked why that measure was still in the consideration phase and when DCR anticipated making a decision, Lawrence Messina, a spokesman, directed a reporter to a press release that did not answer the question.
