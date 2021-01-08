I have been hoping that our state and local leaders will come up with a plan to make administering the COVID-19 vaccine less chaotic here than what has happened in places like Florida.
It should be pretty obvious that as different groups are eligible to receive the vaccine, the health care system is going to be swamped with people wanting to be immunized. We will have long lines and overburdened phone systems.
As much as I want to get the vaccine, I don’t want to have to camp out overnight or wait in line in my car for more than 13 hours as we have seen happening other places. Perhaps we could allocate slots by the last digit of our Social Security numbers. We must have some leaders who can come up with a workable plan.
Ed Vincent
Fairmont
