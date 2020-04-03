The COVID-19 pandemic is a topic on all of our minds. It has dominated headlines for weeks, and for good reason — it is a historic moment we are witnessing, a crisis that has surpassed many others facing our state in both urgency and severity.
But how is Marion County faring during these times?
We just lost our hospital, thanks to Alecto Healthcare Services, and for too long we had no testing sites for the COVID-19 virus.
Finally, Mon Health System, in collaboration with the Marion County Health Department, Fairmont State University and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, is establishing a new testing location for pre-screened, pre-registered patients who suspect they may have COVID-19.
This is a great step, and a much needed one, but we are concerned this may be too little, too late.
By its nature, the tests in West Virginia as they’ve been distributed thus far have been for high-risk cases who must be recommended by doctors, so the possibility of undetected cases is extremely strong and likely. By current statistics, Marion County has 10 confirmed cases, but as contagious as this virus is and as precious as the testing kits have become, that number is probably higher and increasing exponentially.
We are thankful for the availability of testing in our county but maintain this could have and should have been implemented much sooner. It shouldn’t have taken Mon County Health System to step in and provide testing for our county; the state and federal government should have provided for us weeks ago.
As it stands, access to this testing requires recommendation from a doctor, which will be given to patients who are considered high-risk. Certainly these cases should take priority, but the highly contagious nature of this virus requires testing at a much broader scale. Some cases do not show symptoms until 4-12 days after infection, and some are entirely asymptomatic, meaning someone who has the virus could be infecting dozens of other people without even showing symptoms or realizing they might have it.
Knowledge, thorough testing, and accurate information will be key to controlling the spread of COVID-19, but until we can get widespread testing and an accurate picture of how many cases of infection exist, this will be impossible. It’s time for our state and nation to stop dragging their feet on this issue.
We’re all tired of staying indoors and going through social isolation, but until we can accurately test and control the existing infection, this is the best we can do.
We’re glad for the new testing availability, and grateful, but it is simply not enough to control this virus, and to think otherwise is dangerous. We as a community should not panic, but we should be heavily concerned for ourselves and each other in these trying times.
We encourage all of our readers and other members of our community to stay safe, stay indoors, wash their hands, and be mindful of how this disease can spread. Because, while our state and federal governments may be failing, we must take matters into our own thoroughly washed hands.
