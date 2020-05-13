FAIRMONT — Under Gov. Jim Justice’s plan for reopening West Virginia, restaurants will be allowed to reopen for dine-in service on May 21, with certain guidelines in place to keep them as safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Next week will be week four of the governor’s reopening plan, which will also include large and specialty retail stores, state park campgrounds and some other outdoor activity spaces. However, restaurants are instructed to only operate at 50 percent capacity, and to continue to practice caution with services.
Local Fairmont restaurant owners are developing plans on how to return to dine-in services.
“What we’re going to do is of course cut down the seating capacity, and maybe no bar seating,” said Tim McAteer, owner of McAteer’s Restaurant. “Let’s say we have 60 seats, we’re going to limit it to 30 seats, as per the governor’s regulation.”
With several restaurants continuing the allotted pickup and takeout service throughout the coronavirus pandemic, some owners are still evaluating whether they want to reopen for dine-in meals.
“We have not addressed any of the options yet,” said Rocco Muriale, owner of Muriale’s Italian Kitchen. “Right now we’re doing our curb service, and we will address reopening in the next week or so.”
Outdoor seating at restaurants was able to resume under the governor’s orders this week, which will be allowed for some eateries to serve small amounts of seated customers.
“I’m at the Root trying to figure out the patio, and to get ready for the indoor stuff,” said DJ Cassell, owner of the Rambling Root on Fairmont Avenue on the edge of downtown. “We’re doing outdoor seating this week and getting ready for whatever the guidelines are for indoor seating here soon.”
McAteer said his restaurant will continue operating under more strict health guidelines, in order to ensure the safety of employees and customers. For example, table items like menus and silverware will be carefully distributed.
“Silverware is going to be only handed out to actual customers,” McAteer said. “It will be cleaned by one person and then handed out. Individual salt and pepper shakers will be handed out to the customers.”
The curbside pickup service will remain a main option at McAteer’s for the foreseeable future as well, in order to continue giving people a safe option to eat.
“We’ll still do takeouts of course,” McAteer said. “Employees will be wearing masks and gloves of course and we will be taking temperatures and do everything to try to keep the public and our personnel safe.”
McAteer also said that business, while slightly diminished, has remained relatively steady throughout the pandemic. He said he has loyal customers to thank for that, because many continued to order food for takeout.
“There are good days and bad days, but it’s cut way down,” McAteer said. “We have loyal customers — God love them, I can’t say enough for them. They really are keeping us alive.”
