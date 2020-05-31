Local state parks are back in the great outdoors business

FAIRMONT — If you’d hoped to see a Revolutionary War-era frontiersman blacksmith forging a horseshoe in his shoppe while wearing a surgical mask, you’d have been sorely disappointed. Which means one thing: Prickett’s Fort is back.
Back to 1774, where’s it’s always been, to an era of tranquility and safety, as long as you remained hunkered in the fort and supplies held out. The more things change, the more they stay the same, huh?
In Week 5 of his “West Virginia Strong — The Comeback” plan for returning West Virginia “to some semblance of normalcy,” Gov. Jim Justice reopened his state’s most valuable resource, the unrivaled beauty of its great outdoors, lifting the gates on state parks’ cabins and lodges, visitors’ centers, swimming pools, and zoos.
The week before, several other of the state’s mainstay open-air attractions — campgrounds, trail systems, water sports, mountain biking, ATVs, whitewater rafting, and ziplining — were permitted to reopen.
Effectively, West Virginia Outdoors Inc. is back in business.
At Marion County’s two state parks, Valley Falls and Prickett’s Fort, business returned to usual this week after a three-month coronavirus pandemic interruption. The falls are full and roaring. The fort as study as ever.
“We’ve had many people turn out for picnics and hikes and pictures at the falls. With the great weather this weekend, we’ve definitely been busy, for sure,” said Brett Harshbarger, Valley Falls State Park ranger and superintendent.
All Valley Falls amenities, with the exception of playground equipment, are now open. Social distancing is encouraged and groups larger than 25 are prohibited.
“Everything in the park — the shelters and picnic area and restrooms — is available,” said Harshbarger.
Hiking and falls viewing had remained open during the lockdown.
About 14 miles away, Prickett’s Fort State Park is attempting to find its new normal, too. The park’s main attraction, the historic fort, is back to transporting visitors to the 18th Century, but it comes with 21st Century rules and regulations.
No longer can Prickett’s Fort visitors walk the interior of the fort unaccompanied, a change from long standing tradition. Instead, 10-person maximum guided tours are conducted every half hour, beginning each day at 10 a.m.
A guided tour takes about 30 minutes.
Prickett’s Fort is a reconstruction of an original colonial fort of the same name. The depictions inside commemorate life on the Virginia frontier in the late 18th Century.
“We’ve had to change the way we do the tours in order to follow the governor’s guidelines,” said Gray Bray, executive director of the Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation. “We’re committed to social distancing.”
The many other aspects of the state park, which include picnicking, cycling and hiking the Rail Trail, fishing, and boating, are now open and functioning, too.
“We didn’t know what to expect in terms of support following the pandemic and with all the government’s restrictions, but there have been good, steady crowds coming out to the park all week,” said Monica Koon, Prickett’s Fort State Park administrative assistant.
To boost attendance, Justice recently announced a 30% discount for all West Virginia residents toward lodging this summer when staying at a state park.
The WVSTRONG discount lasts from the June 1 through Aug. 30. The discount does not apply to out-of-state residents.
In Week 6, the next phase of the governor’s nine-week plan, which begins June 5, casinos and movie theaters are scheduled to reopen.
