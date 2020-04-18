FAIRMONT — Two longtime area pastors who have served for decades as chaplains to hospitals and nursing homes are concerned today’s patients confined to medical or assisted living facilities are not receiving the pastoral care they believe is essential to one’s physical and spiritual heath.
Both Rev. James Kerr and Rev. D.D. Meighen believe the social distancing measures adopted within the past weeks to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic, while necessary, are nevertheless preventing some patients from receiving intangible benefits that come with regular personal interaction with faith leaders.
Kerr, the former head of the West Virginia Council of Churches, who started the chaplaincy program at Fairmont General Hospital in the early 1970s, said personal visits are key to a patient’s health.
“If a patient is practicing his or her religion, it’s very important to be visited by chaplains and their religious leaders and members of their larger spiritual family. When they’re cut off from those visits, it puts them in a lonely spot,” Kerr said. “Nurses and doctors do what they can to fulfill that function in a way, but they’re so busy caring for patients there’s not much time for personal visits.”
Such isolation might even exacerbate a patient’s physical ailments.
“Poor health or disease makes a person lonely anyhow because they’re cut off from about everybody, but when they can’t see their pastors, it makes it more difficult for them. Some pastors today are substituting telephone calls for personal visits and doing the best they can, but it’s tough on the patient,” said Kerr.
Meighen, who is serving as interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Fairmont, remains active in ministering to hospital patients, but the coronavirus measures in place now have sidelined his ability to make personal visits. He worries about the effects of a lack of human contact.
“The most serious drawback facing patients today is their sense of isolation, loneliness, frustration and perhaps even despair,” said Meighen. “This is particularly true if they don’t have any family. The communication with their spiritual caregiver — their minister, priest or rabbi — is very important to many people facing health issues.”
Meighen said there are a couple of popular options ministers are employing today to reach people isolated in hospitals or care facilities during this coronavirus era.
“The first thing we as pastors can do is to call them personally and talk with them over the phone. Sometimes a phone call, just to touch base, is a source of inspiration and comfort for them,” he said.
“A second method, and some patients have this option, is to use telecommunications, whether it’s Zoom or Facebook or another face-to-face social media platform, provided a nurse or care worker can assist the patient with the technology. I know this is being done in a lot in nursing homes today because family members aren’t allowed to visit,” Meighen added.
Meighen still believes an in-person visit from a patient’s faith leader is the preferred method, and he would be willing to brave exposure to the virus if it were permitted.
“If allowed, the best option is to visit the patient in person, but it’s problematic at this point to do that. If necessary, I wouldn’t mind putting on a mask and going to visit someone today. It’s important to them and their health,” he said.
Human interaction should never be underestimated regarding its importance to a person’s well-being, said Meighen.
“The lack of touch is difficult for many patients. You can’t hug, you can’t embrace, you can’t even shake hands. It’s hard for them today to get that personally intimate feeling we all need,” he said.
Kerr agrees with his fellow minister.
“It’s just a lonely experience. Part of the pastoral experience is simply to be there, to listen, and give comfort and words of encouragement. That’s all gone now. It’s all gone,” Kerr said.
While telephone calls and video conferencing measures have been substituted for personal visits from clergy during the COVID-19 era, both ministers agree electronic visits are rather poor substitutes for the real thing.
“It doesn’t take the place of a real human touch, but it does help fill at least a little of that void. I commend any pastor who uses whatever techniques they can to minister to patients,” Kerr said.
