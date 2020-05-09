Manchin talks coronavirus, unemployment

FAIRMONT —When West Virginia’s top weekly unemployment compensation rate of $424 is coupled with the federal stimulus package’s $600 in weekly compensation for jobs lost because of the coronavirus shutdown, many displaced state workers today are earning as much as $4,096 per month.
Critics have said such a combined unemployment benefits package, along with the fear and uncertainty of returning to a public space after two months of mandatory stay-home orders, disincentivizes some people from a willful return to the workforce.
In a web-streamed town hall on Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.), touched on the topic of some West Virginians choosing not to return to their pre-coronavirus pandemic shutdown jobs because it’s more lucrative for them to remain on unemployment compensation.
“It’s only for 16 weeks and it stops in July,” Manchin said of benefits package.
Besides, the senator said, law requires employees to return to their former workplaces if called back by the employer.
“If you refuse employment, you can lose your unemployment benefits,” Manchin said. “And you can be barred from receiving unemployment for the rest of your life.”
Manchin said the benefits are nothing more than temporary relief for workers who’ve lost jobs because of the economic shutdown that accompanied the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Manchin recently sponsored legislation that will extend the small business Paycheck Protection Program to 16 weeks from its original eight weeks. The program extends forgivable loans to businesses promising to return to their pre-coronavirus payrolls.
“My proposal would simply extend the time for eligible costs from 8 weeks to 16 weeks so small businesses are able to take full advantage of the program benefits on a timetable that works for them and without jeopardizing their eligibility for loan forgiveness,” Manchin said.
Extending the timeframe in which businesses may use PPP funds is a nod to business owners who have concerns about bringing employees back to work before the business is sufficiently recovered.
“We cannot expect the PPP program to be successful if businesses are expected to bring employees back to work and begin paying down a loan before their business has had time to recover,” Manchin said.
The senator’s comments came the same day the U.S. unemployment rate shot to 14.7%, the highest since the Great Depression. In April, the national economy lost 20.5 million jobs as businesses closed in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
There are more than 1.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data. More than 76,000 Americans have died of coronavirus-related illness to date. Worldwide, more than 3.9 million people worldwide have tested positive for coronavirus and over 272,000 have died.
The Town Hall, which was co-sponsored by Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, then turned to a more pressing local issue — the closing of Fairmont Regional Medical Center. WVU Hospitals had planned to use part of the facility as “standby to pandemic,” said Manchin, “but didn’t have the need.”
The senator also said he has spoken with U.S. Attorney General William Barr about relocating COVID-19-positive inmates to West Virginia prisons from out-of-state facilities and “no more prisoners from out of state will be brought here during the pandemic.”
Manchin said he was “glad to have gotten it done.”
Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Tim Liebrecht, still in his first month of the job, said the Virtual Town Hall productions are his agency’s attempt to provide “quality information” to area residents.
“We want it to discuss all the major happenings,” said Liebrecht. “Right now, everything is all about COVID-19, of course, but we envision the town halls format as way to bring together people to talk about all kinds of things.”
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner was the virtual town hall’s first guest earlier this week.
