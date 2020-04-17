Marion County closer to flattening the curve

FAIRMONT — On Wednesday and Thursday, no new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among Marion County residents.
The total number of confirmed cases in Marion County is now 39, with two people testing positive having New York addresses. According to Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, the local curve seems to flattening.
“As long as we can have zero to one or two cases a day, that means we have leveled off,” White said. “When we level off, then the next step is to just completely drop off.”
Although he doesn’t believe this trend means the end of coronavirus is near, White said, it makes him optimistic because it demonstrates that people in Marion County have been following the guidelines of social distancing enough to cut lessen community spread.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we are at the leveling off period in our county, but it’s still too early to tell,” White said.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 13 people in the state have died COVID-19-related deaths, and 739 positive cases have been confirmed.
Testing for COVID-19 began in Marion County last Tuesday, at the Mon Health clinic on Locust Avenue, which performs testing every Tuesday and Thursday. White said the amount of testing at this site has surpassed the amount in other counties, which he said is also a good sign.
“Our testing is going well,” White said. “We’re still seeing a good amount of testing in Marion County.”
A new rule enforcing statewide regulations on businesses in the state throughout the duration of the stay home order went into effect Thursday. The rule enforces new public health standards for businesses that are remaining open throughout the pandemic, and White said the rules are similar to what has already been in place in Marion County.
“It just pretty much mirrors what we were doing in Marion County,” White said. “It is now a state rule; they filed today and it is effective upon filing.”
White said that a stigma has developed around those infected with COVID-19, and has led to needless questioning about the people who have been confirmed. He said this is unnecessary, because no matter who has it, people should still be following the rules of the stay home order and social distancing, because it is the only way to flatten the curve.
“There is so much stigma going on in areas... They are really being treated like they have the plague,” White said. “We’re just trying to avoid the stigma. Treat yourself as if everybody has it, and you will take the same measures. Knowing if somebody has it or not shouldn’t change the things we do.
“These folks are suffering enough, and any kind of knowledge as to where they live is something we’re not going to do.”
