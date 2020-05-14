FAIRMONT — While the coronavirus pandemic caused the primary election to be postponed, the virus has also led to a shortage of poll workers due to health concerns of working.
The Marion County Clerk’s office has hired about 153 poll workers to staff the June 9 primary and has established nine special voting precincts in order to stretch their staff and spaces as much as possible across the county.
“We have nine total voting centers,” said Julie Kincaid, deputy clerk for voter registration. “The reason that we have come to this decision is simply because we did not have enough response from poll workers to open every precinct that we have.”
Kincaid and Marion County Deputy Clerk Tom Antulov shared their plan for the upcoming primary election at Wednesday’s meeting of Marion County Commission.
Commissioners approved the creation of an early voting precinct in Farmington, making it the third in the county, as well as the establishment of nine regional voting precincts, which will be located in the Marion County Election Center, Fairmont Senior High Field House, East Dale Elementary School, Quiet Dell Community Building, the White Hall Public Safety Building, the Rivesville Community Building, the Farmington Community Building, Monongah Town Hall and Mannington Middle School.
“We were going to set up three regional magisterial early voting sites,” Antulov said. “We thought it would be pertinent to establish a precinct for the West Augusta area and try to centrally locate it as much as possible and reduce the driving time for people.”
Each of these regional precincts cover a number of precincts that were previously hubs for people of different areas to vote. This way, fewer poll workers are needed at each station, allowing the county to work with the ones they have.
Kincaid said requests for absentee ballots have been at an all-time high, because many people would rather vote by mail than take the risk of being in a large crowd where they may be susceptible to the virus.
“We have currently received close to 8,000 absentee paper ballot requests,” Kincaid said. “We have to give credit where credit is due to every single person under the County Clerk umbrella has worked together to make this happen.”
Kincaid said the office has been able to fill the requests so far, but she recommended that people who plan on voting in person not apply for an absentee ballot, to avoid any potential confusion on election day.
“If someone does want to return their absentee ballot to a polling place un-voted and vote in person, they are absolutely permitted to do so,” Kincaid said. “However, we recommend that if you think, for any reason, that you want to participate in election day voting, or early voting day, please do not request an absentee ballot.”
Antulov said training for poll workers is coming up, so the County Clerk staff will be clearing up questions concerning precincts and social distancing in the coming weeks.
“We’re going to try to come up with a plan in the next couple — three weeks to work that out,” Antulov said. “Social distancing, we want to still maintain as much of that as possible, just for everybody’s sake.”
Antulov also said that because of the constantly changing state of the pandemic, the clerk’s office is still evaluating how the November general election will transpire.
“We want to maintain the poll workers as much as possible because we’re going to do this again in November,” Antulov said. “Hopefully we’ll be back to the 70 and we want to keep our poll workers involved, because we couldn’t pull it off without them.”
Also at the meeting, Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, gave an update on the number of coronavirus cases in the county, which has not changed in nearly two weeks.
“Today is day 13 with no new cases,” White said. “I’m really confident that prior to April 25 is our last actual positive case that we’re actually following.”
Marion County is still considered a hot spot for COVID-19 cases, because of the jumps in numbers the area made in the early days of the virus. However, White said this designation helps the county receive helpful benefits that allow for people and businesses to make decisions regarding staffing and resources.
“The hot spot designation is something that the governor did when we had an explosion of cases,” White said. “The value of staying a hot spot; one, it mandates that employees (are) given the option to work from home to the extent possible... the second thing is it gives us the access to valuable resources otherwise we wouldn’t have. The third thing is it allows us to set the occupancy rate.”
White said Marion County’s hot spot designation falls in line with Monongalia County’s designation as well.
“If we are off of the hot spot list and they are still on, then we will have the potential for an influx of citizens into our county that has the potential to spread disease,” White said. “That was a risk that I’m not willing to accept.”
White said he is OK with the incremental reopening of businesses currently underway and in the coming weeks, so long as people continue to exercise caution through social distancing and wearing masks.
“We’re starting to slowly open things up, and I am OK with that as long as we continue to do it slowly, systematically and very methodically,” White said. “What we’re seeing nationwide and I can tell you Georgia had an explosion of 40 percent increase in cases because, in my opinion, they went too fast too far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.