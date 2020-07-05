CHARLESTON — State health officials report one new death in West Virginia from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed Sunday the death of an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County.
“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We send our sympathy to this family and urge all West Virginians to follow the guidelines to protect each other from the spread,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
As of 5 p.m., on July 5, there have been 186,418 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,335 total cases and 95 deaths. The Sunday report also included new numbers from each West Virginia county. Marion County now has 79 reported positive cases of COVID-19, an uptick of 12 cases from Saturday's report that showed Marion County had 67 cases. In the same reporting period, from Saturday to Sunday, Harrison County added six new cases for a total of 76 and Monongalia County added 50 new cases for a total of 256 cases.
Cases per county: (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (16/0), Berkeley (464/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (150/5), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (69/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (76/0), Jackson (144/0), Jefferson (238/5), Kanawha (341/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (79/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (22/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (256/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (72/16), Putnam (65/1), Raleigh (61/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (16/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (120/8), Wyoming (7/0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.