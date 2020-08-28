FAIRMONT — Questions continue to be posed by school personnel to members of the Marion County Board of Education about the prospect of bringing their kids to work with them during the new school year.
While other counties have ruled this possibility out for liability reasons, Marion County School Superintendent Randy Farley said a decision has not yet been made locally.
“Because there were so many differences of opinions, then the discussion just kept coming up,” Farley said. “There’s all kinds of issues surrounding it, it’s hard for people to make a decision about it.”
In a Thursday school board work session, Farley and board members discussed the issues surrounding teachers having their kids in their classrooms. Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, answered questions board members had about the risks the different proposals posed.
White said it could be possible for the risk of COVID-19 transmission to remain low if this stipulation was allowed, but everyone would have to follow the coronavirus guidelines for it to be totally safe.
“What public health seeks to do in any pandemic is to decrease risk,” White said. “What we’re trying to achieve by social distancing is decreasing the risk of transmission, so the whole goal is to minimize the amount of people in any one setting.”
Board President Mary Jo Thomas said many students attending school under the blended learning model would likely only be with their parent or guardian for a short time at the end of the school day. The risk of these kids traveling to different schools is a concern, however, the board tried to address.
“We cannot add additional risk. A lot of the counties are saying no,” Thomas said. “Every option brings up another question.”
White said this would be a risky situation, because it would increase the number of people coming into contact with one another.
“We have different students coming from different schools all in one congregated area,” White said. “If we did that, we certainly would be increasing the risk of exposure for all those students that are in that particular area.”
Board member James Saunders said he would be for the idea as long as kids are only with their guardians for a short time, and contained in their parents’ classrooms.
“If everybody obeyed the guidelines, whatever the guidelines would be if you allow students there, I personally am in favor of children being with the teachers during the last nine minutes and on Wednesday,” Saunders said.
Board Vice President Donna Costello said she was concerned for service personnel who would want the same option as teachers, because they may not have the same ability to have their kids confined to one safe space. However, she agreed that it would most likely be teachers who need this option.
White again said he would just advise everyone to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding the pandemic to maintain health safety in the schools.
“If we don’t follow the policies and procedures and the guidelines that we know works, I promise you we’ll have an explosion of cases in Marion County Schools,” White said. “It’s everybody’s responsibilities to do the right thing. If everybody does the right things and we wear our masks or face covering, hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette, then we’ll certainly be OK.”
Because the board was meeting in a work session, no official decision could be made Thursday. The issue will come up again Monday at a regular board of education meeting where the board will again discuss the issue. Thomas said the group may come to a definite conclusion at the Aug. 31 meeting.
“Our hope is we will be able to finalize something on Monday, with the caveat that anything we decide is something can change,” Thomas said.
