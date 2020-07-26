PLEASANT VALLEY — With West Virginia students scheduled to return to the classroom on Sept. 8, the Marion County Board of Education is still facing more questions than it has answers regarding the pending academic year.
Two F words — “fluid” and “flexibility” — were mentioned time and again during Friday afternoon’s meeting of the school board held at East Fairmont High’s auditorium, where Superintendent of Schools Randy Farley floated an array of options on how classes might be configured this fall as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
Farley began the meeting by reviewing several education scenarios that may be available to concerned parents and students, everything from a normal in-person five-day-a-week schedule to abbreviated school hours, from staggered school days to remote learning via newly-purchased Chromebooks, on which the board recently spent $2 million.
Farley said Marion County teachers who responded to a recent board of education poll preferred a “blended” model of education, where students would attend classes remotely for three days each school week and in-person for two days.
Parents and students will also have the opportunity to opt out of in-school education entirely by declaring their intent to engage in virtual schooling or distance learning. Those options are available “to any student or parent who doesn’t want to come back at this time” to in-person education, Farley said.
Marion County Board of Education President Mary Jo Thomas said parents who are uneasy about sending their child back to school have the option of enrolling the student in either virtual schooling or distance learning, both of which will be overseen by certified county teachers.
“The takeaway from this meeting is our options have been expanded. We want people to understand that distance learning is always an option,” Thomas said. “As Mr. Farley has said, we want to optimize the choices available to parents who are concerned for their child’s safety.”
The board will seek more input from parents and citizens before narrowing its options. A new survey of educational choices will be posted the BOE’s new Facebook page on Tuesday.
About 75 teachers, staff and constituents attended Friday’s board meeting.
“Fluidity and flexibility, we heard those words a lot today because they’re extremely important,” Thomas said. “Something that’s true at 10 o’clock in the morning has changed by 3:30 in the afternoon. It would be wonderful if there was a magic wand. But one size doesn’t fit all and we’re not expecting people to adhere to one size fits all.”
Farley said his office is working hard to provide as much parental peace of mind as possible.
“I know people have this fear of ‘what if, what if, what if.’ What if I get COVID? What if somebody I work with or live with gets sick? Well, it is something no one can prevent,” the superintendent said. “We can’t live in such fear that we’re stopping all life everywhere. We have to do what we can to try to be safe in every situation we’re in.”
Farley said the form a child’s education takes this fall will come down to a parental decision.
“Folks will have to make a personal decision about what they want to do with their child, send them to school or take a virtual option, basically,” Farley said.
It’s all part of a more complicated life in the coronavirus era.
“We want everybody safe, but we all have to work together. There can’t be an expectation that we can prevent everything under the sun. How is a school any different than any other scenario? None of us can answer, ‘Are you going to definitely guarantee me…’ Nobody can do that. That’s an impossible ask,” Farley said.
Several people in attendance, from teachers to board members themselves, voiced concerns about returning to school and the form it might take.
Karen Martin, a mother of two children in county schools, asked board members why Marion County has yet to provide a plan for returning to school.
“There are many other counties who have their plans out there for parents to see. And we don’t have that yet,” she said. “I think that’s the transparency parents want. We know it’s very fluid. We know things can change on a dime. But Taylor County schools have a plan, Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and 4. Parents can see it and it gives them some sense of control. It’s like we’re being held in limbo.”
Martin said she left the meeting with questions unanswered.
“The only answer I got from today’s meeting is that things are so fluid the board doesn’t feel comfortable putting it out. That’s what I took away from it,” Martin said.
Kim Seccuro, president of the Marion County chapter of the American Federation of Teachers-Service Personnel, said safety of all individuals is her biggest concern as the school year approaches.
“It’s about the safety of everyone returning to school, not just the students, but everyone,” said Seccuro, who also addressed the board during the meeting. “I think we have to consider all factors before we go and enter any school. We’ve got to consider more than just the students’ safety. Everyone needs to be safe.”
Seccuro said with frequent changes in coronavirus testing rates and associated figures, deciding upon a definite plan is an understandably difficult task.
“It’s fluid, as they keep telling us,” she said. “We’ve seen a big jump just since Memorial Day. We’ve let our guard down, we’ve allowed larger crowds, and we’ve had a spike in COVID as a result. If we are exposed COVID in a classroom, that’s at least the teacher and 20 students and a teacher’s aide who will need to quarantine. One case will wipe out that whole classroom.”
