FAIRMONT — With the start of the 2020-21 academic year less than a month away amid lingering questions about what form teaching will take as the coronavirus pandemic endures, Marion County Starts Smart program stays the course.
On Saturday at four locations across Marion County, volunteers distributed new backpacks full of school supplies, all items free of charge to students. It was the 16th consecutive year of the nonprofit program and, with West Virginia still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, by far the most challenging.
Tiffany Lee, a cook in the East Fairmont Middle School cafeteria, spent Saturday dispensing backpacks at Windmill Park.
“This year, we’ve changed a little bit because of COVID. Usually, we let the students pick out their own bookbag and fill it with the items they want, but this year we went ahead and filled the bookbags ourselves. We didn’t want the items being touched by a lot of different people,” said Lee.
Bookbags were pre-stuffed and placed in plastic bags marked with the names of families that had pre-registered. Lee said 30 families were scheduled to pick up bookbags at Windmill Park.
Lee displayed the contents of a typical Marion County Starts Smart backpack, which include crayons, a composition book, notebook, loose leaf paper, folder, ruler, No. 2 pencils, pens, pencil sharpener, glue stick, scissors, markers and an eraser.
“It’s something to get them started out,” said Lee. “We’re in a time when a lot of parents aren’t able to supply this type of thing for their children.”
The program will refill the backpacks at the beginning of the second semester in January 2021.
The program’s goal, according to organizers, is to provide every Marion student with a new backpack and age-appropriate classroom-centered contents.
And while COVID-19 social restrictions this year have curtailed crucial fundraising efforts that provide the money necessary for the program, backpacks were still be distributed to hundreds of students, as many as in years past.
The ultimate objective of the program, according to program co-creator Teresa Wright, is to put backpacks and supplies into the hands of all 8,000 K-12 students across Marion County.
Marion County Starts Smarts raises funds and buys in bulk throughout the year in preparation for giveaway day. Leftover items are donated to the county school system.
This year, four distribution points were set up across Marion County, which included Fairmont’s First Church of the Nazarene, Farmington baseball field, Rivesville United Methodist Church and Windmill Park.
The Farmington site distributed nearly 130 backpacks to students.
“We have people coming from Mannington, Fairview, Farmington, Barrackville and other towns coming to this site,” said Donna Costello, a program volunteer who also serves on the Marion County Board of Education.
“One way or another, whether they’re in school or learning from home, these supplies will help students begin their school year,” Costello said.
Carol Pitts, of Farmington, has volunteered with Marion County Starts Smart for the past several years.
“It’s about giving back to the community and helping out the kids in this tragic time we’re going through. It’s a big help to the families who don’t have much extra money these days,” Pitts said.
At the Farmington location, students had a chance to get their school picture taken upon picking up backpacks by Emylee Williams, a local photographer whose studio is in downtown Fairmont, volunteered her time and services.
“I just wanted to make sure students got their back-to-school picture taken because it’s a big part of a new school year. With COVID and all the changes going on, it may be hard to plan for things like school pictures. This way, they can get their backpack and their school picture at all once,” Williams said.
