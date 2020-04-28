Marion County to slowly open up in line with Governor's proposal

FAIRMONT — On Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced in a web-streamed press conference plans to reopen the state safe, measured approach in the coming weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.
Once there are three consecutive days where the statewide cumulative percentage of positive COVID-19 cases is under three percent, these plans will begin, with different types of agencies able to open up on a week to week basis.
Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott said the Marion County Clerk’s office will reopen this week, but will use strict guidelines to maintain health and safety through the ongoing pandemic.
“The County Clerk’s Office is going to be open,” Elliott said. “What they’re going to do is have one hour time slots by appointments only, with no more than two at a time. They must maintain the standard six feet apart, masks and sanitizers will be provided.”
Elliott said many people need the clerk’s services, which is why it is the first department to reopen under these guidelines. Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said he believes the reopening of the state on a measured basis can work safely, as long as people still exercise caution.
“What the governor is saying, that ‘If our numbers continue as they are, we can slowly and systematically allow some of our businesses to reopen,’ I agree with that” White said. “As long as we can do it and ensure the safety of both the clients that would be utilizing services as well as the employees.”
According to Elliott, public operations of different county offices have been able to continue using internet communication. He also said that some employees have remained in different offices, so they can aid most people regarding whatever business they need to conduct over the phone or internet.
“All the elected officials that we have in the courthouse are staffed by people who answer the phones and give people information on what you can do,” Elliott said. “They’ll give you directions and instructions on whatever business you might have at the courthouse.”
Elliott said the administrators of the county offices will be practicing careful guidelines through the reopening, and they will watch the developments regarding COVID-19 and react accordingly.
“We want to be very cautious,” Elliott said. “We don’t want to rush into anything, we want to do this thing a little at a time and make sure it’s going to work. As time goes by and things get better, we do a little bit more.”
According to Justice’s plan to reopen the state, health care organizations are permitted to open week one, and small businesses with less than 10 employees are able to open week two, all while still practicing social distancing and sanitation to the best of their abilities.
Included in the week two allowances are barber shops and beautician businesses, which White said could be a good place to start, as long as they practice healthy operations.
“When we talk about barbers and beauticians, you can control that 100 percent,” White said. “If we reopen for only one customer at a time, no one in the waiting area, have the customer and the barber wear a mask and have hand washing and hand sanitizing available, I think if we do that, we can do that in a safe manner to decrease the risk of transmission.”
White also said Marion County has been seeing a flattening of the curve in confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, there have been 45 confirmed cases in the county, and fewer have been testing positive each day.
“We have had one case in seven days, so we’re doing really well,” White said. “I’m seeing more and more people wearing masks, and practicing social distancing. Clearly with the numbers, it shows that it works.”
White said even with the downward trend of COVID-19 in Marion County, there will still likely be testing available for the foreseeable future, in order to keep track of the data. However, White said testing in the county has been being completed earlier and earlier, so the testing site has changed its hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We can use the analysis from testing to make our decisions on which way we go and what is working and what is not working,” White said. “Beginning Tuesday, we are decreasing the hours from 3-6 to 3-5. In order to let everyone make best use of their time, when time is a premium now, there was no use to continue to just have it open when no one was showing up.”
While these numbers look good, White said he is cautiously optimistic about the results, because the number of confirmed cases could possibly rise in waves again. However, he said as long as people remain cautious, reopening different pieces of Marion County could be possible in the coming month.
“I think we can balance our safety against the risk; we can do it in a safe manner,” White said. “Even with numbers trending in the right way, we can’t let our guard down. If we let our guard down, it could trend in the opposite direction really quickly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.