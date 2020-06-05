FAIRMONT — Jason Skaflestad, of Fairmont, can’t imagine a summer without swimming at the Wave Pool.
“We could open this weekend, we are ready are far as the pool goes,” said Skaflestad, who has been pool foreman since 2010. “We’re ready to go.”
During a normal season, Skaflestad spends eleven hours each day at the pool. He said it’s strange to see an otherwise empty Wave Pool on a warm day when school is out.
“We should be crowded right now. It feels like it’s not really summer yet without everybody here,” he said. “It still feels like it’s the beginning of spring or something.”
On a beautiful, sunny mid-80s day in early June, Skaflestad and his colleague, Mark Knicely, spent their afternoon hours vacuuming a pristine, glittering wave pool, a local landmark, part of a week of final preparations to make the pool ready for the public.
But is the public ready for the pool?
After months of societal lockdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, are local residents ready to collectively disrobe for a dip in a wave pool, which itself may be the antithesis of the social-distancing concept? After a spring locked inside with take-out in reaction to a virus that has now claimed 110,000 lives, are we biologically ready for fun in the sun?
It’s being studied.
Marion County Parks And Recreation Commission officials and its board of directors have been in frequent talks with Marion County Health Department officials and others regarding whether or not to open the Wave Pool at East Marion Park.
To date, however, MCPARC remains undecided.
“We still have not made a decision,” said Rachel Mitchell, assistant director of MCPARC. “We’re still gathering information from our local health department, current CDC guidelines, governor’s executive orders, and meeting with the board regularly.”
Mitchell said MCPARC is “still unsure and is not making any type of decision at this time regarding the Wave Pool. We’re just not ready to make a decision.”
The swimming pool at 12th Street in Fairmont, however, will not open during this summer.
There does not seem to be conformity when it comes to swimming pool openings. BOPARC in Monongalia County has opened all its pools. Marion County’s third public pool, operated by the City of Mannington, has not opened to date.
“The governor gave his blessing to beginning opening pools on May 30, so some pools are open in the state,” said Mitchell. “It’s up to the county or city that governs the pool.”
The Marion County Health Department confirmed it is in frequent communication with MCPARC officials regarding any potential health risks associated with opening.
“We’ve met and reviewed all the guidelines and basically explained to them how they can do it safely,” said Lloyd White, Marion County Health Department administrator for threat preparedness and environmental health supervisor.
White admits operating a wave pool under social-distancing standards will be a tough task.
“It’s going to be difficult, but not impossible,” said White. “But MCPARC has a well-thought-out process for how they want to do it. They’re not ready to open the pool yet, but they’re weighing their options.”
One bit of positive news coming from MCPARC is that playgrounds are beginning to reopen across the county.
“We are slowing starting to open our playgrounds,” said Mitchell.
The equipment at East Marion Park is now open and sanitized daily. Mary Lou Retton Youth Park playground equipment will open this weekend.
Other county parks, including those in Worthington, Hutchinson, and Curtisville Lake will have their playground equipment open in the near future.
