FAIRMONT — Although many are worried about contracting COVID-19, people can still catch common bugs like the cold and the flu.
As a way to stay in line with the Stay Home order, Mon Health Systems has started performing checkups on patients via phone, so they don’t risk catching coronavirus by leaving their homes.
“Even despite COVID and the pandemic and the rush, people still get sick,” said Mark Gilliam, Chief Information Officer for Mon Health. “People still have their normal healthcare to take care of, so you can’t just put that to the side. You still have to care for patients.”
Mon Health Primary Care in Fairmont has moved to a call-in system, in which patients notify their doctor about an issue or health problem, and a provider assesses them over the phone.
“We do full family medicine from pediatric to elderly,” Judy Bonfili, family medicine practitioner for Mon Health. “Since last Monday we have been doing all telehealth visits... We’re able to see them and hear them and we interview them and do their medical visits that way.”
According to Gilliam, the patients who have participated in this form of checkup have enjoyed the experience, because it allows them to stay at home for conditions that aren’t severe. He said this kind of practice has evolved over the years, to the point where it is easy for most patients to work with.
“It gives us the ability for our physicians to continue to stay in touch and care for patients without having to be face-to-face,” Gilliam said. “It’s something that the industry has been doing for quite a while now and this gave us the impotence to push it out.”
Bonfili, too, said that patients have been willing to change their standard checkup procedure for this time, and it also helps protect the patient and the healthcare provider.
“The patients have been super responsive to it,” Bonfili said. “They’re very thankful that we are still available, they can get a hold of us, that we’re still here. It protects them so they can stay home, but it also protects us and our staff so that we’re not bringing a whole bunch of new germs every day.”
Having this option still available through this time is important as well because many patients don’t want to be without healthcare if they contract an injury or a serious condition.
“People are scared to death, and they want to know they can talk to their doctor,” Bonfili said. “They want to know ‘Does this cough I have mean anything?’ That would be the main reason.”
Gilliam said that prevention is still a focus of Mon Health at this point when it comes to COVID-19 or other sicknesses. He said this way of telecommunication has allowed prevention to stay at the forefront, so patients don’t have to put themselves at risk.
“This gives them the ability to assess and depending on how critical they are and how severe they are, we determine if they need to come in face-to-face,” Gilliam said. “Right now, the best thing we can do is care for them and keep them out of the hospital.”
