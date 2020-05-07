Months isolated in Antarctica much like isolation of COVID-19

MORGANTOWN — An entrepreneur who spent more than two years isolated in Antarctica knows what it’s like to re-enter society, which many West Virginians will be doing in the coming weeks.
Mike Masterman, of Morgantown, is founder of the Philippi-based technology company Extreme Endeavors. Masterman has 28 months of “ice time” in isolation in Antarctica, including two winters at the South Pole, where he and a few other scientists were isolated thousands of miles away from other humans for months.
“Because of my time at the South Pole, I probably understand living in isolation and distancing oneself from the population better than anyone,” Masterman said. “My advice is learned from my Antarctica experience, most of which are remarkably transferable to the situation much of the world’s population finds itself in today.”
For the past few weeks, Masterman has been writing a blog series about self-quarantine strategies and suggestions he learned during his time in the remoteness of the Antarctic. His posts offer advice on how to preserve health, sanity and spirituality during the social distancing mandates common to living with the current isolating period of the coronavirus.
Today, with West Virginians cautiously emerging from their abodes like 1.8 million prairie dogs, Masterman has switched his subject to readjusting to life outside four walls.
“When you emerge from isolation, your senses are on overload,” Masterman said. “When I left Antarctica and my plane first landed, I could smell the grass outside. Coming back into society from coronavirus isolation won’t be as severe, of course, but there will be things that will feel overwhelming.”
The incredible of amount of choice we have, Masterman said, is something we might have somewhat forgotten during the past few weeks of lock-down.
“All of a sudden, you’re going to have multiple choices about where to go out to eat. That might be difficult at first, believe it or not. When you’re given that much choice, it’s sensory overload,” Masterman said.
He said loneliness around others isn’t uncommon, either.
“The next thing that will happen to many people will be a feeling of loneliness. It’s a natural reaction to adapting to a new reality after we’ve gotten so familiar to a certain routine. You may be surrounded my more people than you’ve been in two months, but you may still have a feeling of loneliness.,” Masterman said.
Getting used to other people again might take some time, too.
“You’re going to be edgy around people. For a long time now, it’s been your favorite chair, it’s been your notebook. Now, somebody else is entering what you’ve come to think of as your space. They’re sitting in your favorite chair. They’re drawing in your notebook,” he said. “Understand you’re going to be on edge. If you can temperament that edginess and give people a bit of grace, everyone will be well said.”
With so many people displaced from jobs and routine, there is a need — and an opportunity — to refocus on aspects of life that are personally enriching, Masterman said.
Masterman’s blog offers suggestions on topics like mood management, indoor exercise, dealing with others in close quarters, sleep deprivation, apprehension and worry and the importance of faith. It’s online at extreme-endeavors.com/blogsmedia/
“While this era of COVID-19 is a trying time for people across America and the world, life is about surviving and prospering during this unique time and into the future,” Masterman said.
Masterman founded Extreme Endeavors two decades ago on an Antarctic ice plateau thousands of miles removed from the nearest human dwelling. Today, the company serves its neighbors in West Virginia by providing innovative answers to humanity’s biggest challenges, including monitoring safe drinking water.
