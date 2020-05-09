Mother's Day Shrine cancels in-person service for first time in 112 years

GRAFTON — For the first time in its 112 year history, the birthplace of Mother’s Day, Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church, will not host services commemorating the event. Instead, a virtual program will be held online.
The International Mother’s Day Shrine has canceled its traditional Mother’s Day observance. The shrine’s board of directors said the public may link to video of an online service at internationalmothersdayshrine.org/.
The online service will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. The service will remain posted online.
West Virginians have celebrated Mother’s Day since 1908 when the church hosted the nation’s first official service. The church is now a National Historic Landmark.
In 1910, Gov. William E. Glasscock proclaimed the second Sunday in May a state holiday. For years later, President Woodrow Wilson designated Mother’s Day a national one.
“The International Mother’s Day Shrine has preserved the history and sustained the tradition of celebrating Mother’s Day in the same building that fostered the holiday’s creation in 1908 – until this year,” read a news release from the shrine.
“Respecting the safety of our friends and families and neighborhood, we decided on a virtual service,” said Katharine Antolini, vice chair of the board of trustees. “We didn’t want to cancel it outright because we’ve always had a service. Like many other churches, we decided to celebrate virtually.”
The Mother’s Day service is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We believe it is best during the COVID-19 pandemic to use available technology to allow you, from the comfort and security of your homes, to join us for the 112th Mother’s Day observance,” Marvin Gelhausen, International Mother’s Day Shrine Board of Trustees chairman, said in a statement.
The virtual service is “a safe alternative from wherever you are,” Gelhausen said.
Grafton native Anna Jarvis is recognized as the holiday’s official founder, but she often gave her own mother, Anna Reeves Jarvis, credit for inspiring the day.
The elder Mrs. Jarvis, an activist who had nursed sickened Civil War soldiers encamped in her midst at great personal risk, envisioned a day meant to both celebrate and motivate mothers to embrace a larger civic role in an act of mothering entire communities, according to historians.
When Mrs. Jarvis died in May 1905, her daughter, Anna, sought to make Mother’s Day a reality. As a single woman, however, Anna Jarvis sought a celebration through the perspective of a daughter. She envisioned a homecoming day people spent with the person who reared them.
Anna Jarvis intended for Mother’s Day to be untainted by commercialism. She later became a critic of the floral, greeting card and confection industries and tried unsuccessfully to have the holiday rescinded.
She died in a sanitarium in 1948, still bitter about the commercialization of the holiday she founded.
The Mother’s Day historian Katharine Antolini said Jarvis hoped by having a recognized holiday Americans, temporarily freed from “their busy, selfish lives,” would discover renewed appreciation for their mothers.
“The feelings of uncertainty wrought by the COVID-19 crisis may overshadow any fond memories of Mother’s Day for many of us this year,” said Antolini. “Anna Jarvis and her mother would most likely agree that Mother’s Day 2020 was a day worth cherishing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.