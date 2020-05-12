MVA Health receives money to expand COVID-19 testing

FAIRMONT — MVA Health Centers was in the fight against COVID-19 even before West Virginia had its first positive case.
Nancy Vandergrift, president and CEO of MVA Health Centers, said testing and treating patients has placed a strain on employees and the facility itself and has caused a need for new equipment, and potentially an expansion of its space.
“Our main problem is getting protective equipment,” Vandergrift said. “There is a shortage of gowns, masks; so we have to monitor our safety, and whether we have enough personal protective equipment.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.), and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced an allotment of more than $9.8 million that will go to 28 health centers in West Virginia, in order to expand on COVID-19 testing and impact. Fairmont-based MVA Health Centers received $258,754 through this funding.
“As we enter a new phase in our response to the coronavirus outbreak, continuing our work to increase testing capabilities remains a top priority,” Capito said in a statement. “Expanding the testing capabilities of our health centers will allow our state to be more responsive to our rural communities and better contain individual outbreaks.”
With the state beginning to implement its reopening plan, the CARES Act money will fund testing centers that have been providing healthcare and COVID testing, in order to restock personal protective equipment and make any necessary improvements to facilities.
“As states across America prepare to slowly reopen, we must work to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities across the country and in West Virginia to ensure we can safely open our businesses and communities,” Manchin said in a statement. “Our health centers are on the front lines of the pandemic and continue to provide rapid COVID-19 testing for many West Virginians across the Mountain State.”
According to Vandergrift, this is exactly what MVA Health Centers needs right now, because its three branches were unprepared to offer the arrangements necessary to provide testing as well as enough social distancing space for patients in its facilities.
“The money is really for COVID testing, clinical and operations-related testing,” Vandergrift said. “It just gives us money and ways to do testing. We can make minor alterations to our facility to accommodate this. We’re going to use this to look at ways we can increase capacity, increase testing, get more PPE and maybe minor alterations we can make to the clinic itself.”
Vandergrift also said that PPE is important to keep in stock because the health care workers who are testing and treating patients need to be kept safe to continue performing their duties.
“Our staff is going to be doing the tests, so therefore they should be safe and have a safe workplace,” Vandergrift said. “Nobody comes in unless they are screened for COVID symptoms.”
Capito and Manchin both said the funding is coming at a good time, seeing that West Virginians have been in the midst of the pandemic response since the state got its first positive case. Vandergrift said she is thankful for the money, because as a health care provider, the staff members work to keep others safe from disease, but they themselves need safety as well.
“We’re trying to make the community as safe as possible and keep our employees as safe as possible,” Vandergrift said. “All this money goes towards doing just that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.