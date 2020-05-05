NCWV counties to stay on COVID-19 hot spot list

CHARLESTON — As businesses reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp urged West Virginians to proceed with caution.
She said the state could see a rise in the number of infections “if we do this too quickly or not in a disciplined and cautious approach.”
Gov. Jim Justice had permitted health care providers to resume elective procedures Thursday and businesses with fewer than 10 employees were allowed to reopen Monday. Nationwide, Friday was the deadliest day of the pandemic, with 2,909 deaths in 24 hours.
According to Justice’s order, those businesses must have historically had fewer than 50 customers per day and must ensure social distancing and hygiene practices continue.
Restaurants, which have been offering drive-through and take-out, can now offer outdoor seating. Barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and pet groomers were also permitted to open Monday.
Justice also issued a “safer at home” order to begin Monday, meaning West Virginians are no longer directed to stay home in most cases but are strongly encouraged to do so.
During a web-streamed COVID-19 briefing Monday, Slemp, who is also the commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health, said reopening is not “simply going back to normal.”
While gathering size is now limited to 25 instead of five people, she noted in “hot spot” areas, gatherings are still limited to five people.
Gov. Justice announced Monday he was removing Cabell, Wayne and Wood counties from the hot spot list, which is subject to stricter guidelines, including a directive that all businesses shall let employees work from home to the maximum extent possible. He had announced Sunday he was removing Jackson, Kanawha and Ohio counties from the hot spot list. That leaves Marion, Berkeley, Jefferson, Harrison and Monongalia counties on the list.
Slemp urged West Virginians to wear face coverings and minimize non-essential travel. She also urged businesses to allow employees to work remotely when possible and encourage delivery options.
Slemp said guidance is still in place requiring no more than two people per 1,000 square feet in retail establishments and three per 1,000 square feet in grocery stores.
She asked older residents and people with chronic disease to continue to stay home.
“If you have family members that are at-risk and you realize you’re going back to work, recognize that you could bring the virus back to those family members,” she said.
She also asked churches, which were already exempt, to consider continuing nontraditional worship services, such as online services.
“We are excited about moving back,” she said. “We want to begin reopening. Our ability to do that all depends on our ability to do it cautiously, and a disciplined approach, and collectively moving forward together.”
During weeks 3 through 6 of the governor’s plan, other entities set to reopen include office and government buildings, specialty retail stores, parks and restrooms, and facilities at parks, gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, spas and massage establishments and other businesses.
Week 3 would begin next week. Justice has said he would give businesses a week’s notice. He said he didn’t have that information at the briefing but would send it out later Monday.
Summer meals
State officials also announced West Virginia will receive federal funding for a summer feeding program. Children who already receive free or reduce-priced meals, and those who go to a school where all students receive these meals, will automatically be enrolled.
Families will receive Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, officials said. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said families would receive about $300 per child.
Parents and guardians who care for school-age students who do not receive free or reduced-priced school meals may apply at schoolcafe.com.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.