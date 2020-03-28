FAIRMONT – What some officials had stated previously is now playing out in reality in that more cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 are being identified as testing increases in West Virginia.
The Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 96. New cases were identified in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Mason, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam, and Raleigh counties.
DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR. Commercial and private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent, contributing to the delay in official reporting.
As of March 27, at 7:30 p.m., 2,427 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 96 positive, 2,331 negative and 6 tests pending at the state lab.
The state breakdown of cases by county is nine individuals from Berkeley County, one from Greenbrier County, one from Hancock County, four from Harrison County, six from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 17 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, three from Marion County, three from Marshall County, three from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 23 from Monongalia County, six from Ohio County, one from Pleasants County, one from Preston County, three from Putnam County, three from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County, and two from Wood County.
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monongalia County this evening.
Two more local cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Marion County were identified Friday.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, announced the development of two new cases Friday morning, which follows the first case in the county that was confirmed Wednesday.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would have additional positive cases,” White said in a press release. “As testing continues to expand, we anticipate more cases will be identified.”
White said that although the number of cases in the state, and in the area will likely grow, people should remain calm and continue following the guidelines set forth by Gov. Jim Justice’s Stay Home order. Residents should also continue to diligently practice hand washing, refrain from touching their faces and disinfect surfaces that are often used or touched by others.
“People should not panic,” White continued. “Instead, we must continue to take common sense measures that will keep themselves, their family and their community safe.”
These guidelines include social distancing yourself from others at least six feet, proper cough and sneeze etiquette of covering with your bicep, White said. For a majority of the population, symptoms of COVID-19 will be mild to moderate, and those who are experiencing respiratory symptoms should remain at home and call a healthcare professional to see how to proceed.
“By doing what we know to do and doing it well, we can and will decrease the community spread,” White said. “This is not an option, we must do it.”
Statewide, health officials have been monitoring the large concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases at a Morgantown nursing home.
The W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources reported Thursday night a state total of 76 cases.
