CHARLESTON — State health officials said Friday that West Virginia has now had more than 2,000 residents die due to COVID-19.
The Department of Health and Human Resources Jan. 29 daily COVID report said the number of COVID deaths is now 2,006. Since Jan. 1, the number of COVID deaths in West Virginia has jumped 47.39 percent from 1,361 to 2,066 deaths.
Included among the 23 deaths reported Friday are a 76-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman from Harrison County and a 69-year-old woman from Monongalia County. The two Harrison County deaths are the fourth and fifth COVID deaths reported there this week by DHHR.
"It is difficult to report additional losses of West Virginians due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Our hearts go out to their family and friends, and we will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus.”
Other COVID deaths include, a 77-year old male from Taylor County, a 64-year old male from Tyler County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 64-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Randolph County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, a 71-year old male from Barbour County, a 57-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Lincoln County, a 49-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 78-year old female from Wayne County.
While the numbers of COVID deaths dropped, so did the state's daily positivity rate, which was reported to be 4.66 percent on Friday.
After having a daily positivity rate of 11.36 percent on Jan. 24, Harrison County now has a daily rate of 2.85 percent, according to new data from DHHR. Meanwhile, Marion County's daily positivity rate has jumped from a low of 3.57 percent on Jan. 23 to 7.29 percent on Jan. 28, the most recent number provided by DHHR. Monongalia County has also experienced a sharp drop in its daily positivity rate moving from 13.15 percent on Jan. 23 to 5.56 percent on Jan. 28.
DHHR also reports that there are 519 COVID patients in West Virginia hospitals as of Jan. 28. Another 138 patients are in intensive care and 60 patients are on ventilators in the Mountain State.
On the vaccination front, DHHR reports that 183,390 first round of vaccines have been administered to patients and 59,047 second doses have been administered.
Number of cumulative cases per county: Barbour (1,098), Berkeley (8,813), Boone (1,414), Braxton (740), Brooke (1,902), Cabell (6,999), Calhoun (211), Clay (349), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,353), Gilmer (567), Grant (986), Greenbrier (2,221), Hampshire (1,365), Hancock (2,466), Hardy (1,201), Harrison (4,407), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,299), Kanawha (10,992), Lewis (838), Lincoln (1,124), Logan (2,398), Marion (3,290), Marshall (2,771), Mason (1,528), McDowell (1,232), Mercer (3,887), Mineral (2,466), Mingo (1,906), Monongalia (7,029), Monroe (879), Morgan (863), Nicholas (1,041), Ohio (3,361), Pendleton (557), Pleasants (766), Pocahontas (555), Preston (2,408), Putnam (3,802), Raleigh (4,107), Randolph (2,196), Ritchie (556), Roane (462), Summers (663), Taylor (1,004), Tucker (451), Tyler (566), Upshur (1,471), Wayne (2,331), Webster (247), Wetzel (991), Wirt (325), Wood (6,470), Wyoming (1,562).
Health care officials recommend residents get tested for COVID-19 if they cannot get access to the vaccine yet. Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, go online at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.