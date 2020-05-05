Officials cautiously optimistic on reopening

FAIRMONT — On Monday, phase two of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reopen the state from the stay-home order took effect, with small businesses with less than 10 employees allowed to reopen with precautions.
While Marion County is still considered a hot spot in the coronavirus pandemic, Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said there have been no new positive cases locally in the past several days.
“We have no new cases,” White said. “As of right now, us and Harrison and Mon are still considered hot spots, probably at least until this weekend.”
There have been 1,224 positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources, and 50 Mountain State deaths attributed to the disease. However, White said he believes with the compliance West Virginians have shown in following social distancing guidelines, opening certain businesses under cautions should be maintainable.
“I see us trending in the right direction, so that’s a positive thing,” White said. “We are seeing less requests for testing, which is another good sign. But I think above all, we have to do it safely.”
White repeated that proceeding with caution on reopening is important in order to maintain safety, because any area could see another spike if people aren’t careful.
“If we can’t do it safely, to the point where we’re almost no-existent with risk, I’m in favor of it,” White said. “If we do it safely, slowly and methodically, we can start opening some things up and services to the public.”
Since the start of the stay-home order, small businesses have been closed or have been following cautions that have limited operations. With some able to open this week and in the coming weeks, some officials have expressed optimism for the future.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” said Jonathan Board, chair of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce board of directors. “I think all of our membership is excited, but also very mindful that this reopening isn’t a free-for-all, but a strategic and cautious reopening.”
Board also said that over the past month-and-a-half, the Chamber has been receiving queries from business owners on what to do and how to proceed with the reopening.
“We have been fielding frankly, a lot of questions,” Board said. “We have a unique and diverse group of businesses in that we have large franchises, and then we have very small family-owned, locally-owned restaurants and retail that span all manner of commerce, that are questioning whether they will be able to survive this.”
Board said this area of West Virginia has federal aid available to small businesses, and although many are still waiting on payments, owners are staying positive during this unprecedented time.
“It’s very hard for many of them to see how they’re going to recover,” Board said. “We have a lot more federal support, and a lot of them are energized about that. Many of them are waiting on their emergency relief loans.”
Meanwhile, county and city offices are open on a restricted basis as well. In Marion County, the Marion County Clerk’s office is the only office open to the public, with precautions in place, and the City of Fairmont, too, is taking precautions with employees and the public.
Valerie Means, city manager for the City of Fairmont, said city offices will continue to operate under more strict personnel guidelines for the next few weeks, until Marion County is no longer considered a hot spot.
“At this time we will continue as we have,” Means said via email. “As I understand it Marion County is still considered a hot spot County, and is under more restrictive guidelines. The governor’s plan for local government could occur in weeks 3-6, but we have not received any additional guidance yet.”
Like Board said, he is cautiously optimistic to see parts of the county and the state open. And while he is anticipating getting to once again help businesses financially, he is also anticipating helping them maintain safety.
“It’s our job to promote commerce and growth, but we want to do so in a meaningful and safe fashion,” Board said.
