One citation issued under hot-spot restrictions

FAIRMONT — Marion County currently has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Marion County Health Department.
Last week, Gov. Jim Justice dubbed Marion County a hotspot, allowing him to put in place a set of the strictest social distancing restrictions to ensure businesses and residents understand the severity of the pandemic.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, then met with law enforcement officials from the Marion County Sheriff’s and Fairmont Police departments and the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s office to discuss how enforcement could dissuade residents from breaking quarantine restrictions.
“They’re just going to be doing, if they are in the area, compliance checks,” White said. “We want to do that to make sure we’re all on the same page.”
While enforcement is on the table, White said officers will not be performing forceful checks or stops, but they will be available to respond if there is a call regarding COVID-19 concerns.
“If it does come to enforcement, it could be a citation or you could be charged with obstruction,” White said. “But we wanted to get the word out that no one is going to be pulled over. When they stop it’s just going to be compliance checks.”
The Prosecuting Attorney’s office will follow code guidelines that apply to the quarantine, and the issue the appropriate citation to those who break the code.
“There is a relevant code section that applies specifically to quarantines, and hopefully that is all we’ll have to do, is write citations out of that,” said Jeff Freeman, Marion County prosecuting attorney. “Hopefully that is enough incentive and enforcement to have people comply with the mandatory quarantine orders.”
According to Freeman, the office issued a citation to a Marion County resident last week for breaking state code, which resulted in a fine.
“We had a situation where a juvenile and parent both had a child tested,” Freeman said. “Test results were pending; both were directed by health professionals to self-quarantine. Neither complied. It was ultimately the responsibility of the parent, so she was issued a citation for not complying with the quarantine directive.”
Freeman said the fine for a citation can range from $25-200, including court costs. White said that individuals still working can also be charged if they don’t comply with the stay-home guidelines, and business owners can have their doors shut if they break rules.
“If there are entities that just flat out say ‘I’m not compliant,’ that could get enforcement up to and including closing the business,” White said. “We will absolutely enforce quarantine to the maximum extent of the law, up to and including arrest.”
A March 27 Facebook post by the Fairmont Police Department says that people can be charged with felonies for actions such as purposefully coughing or sneezing on other people or items.
“You step in Fairmont and purposefully cough on others, sneeze on merchandise, touch things/people with your snotty fingers unnecessarily – to try to scare people because you’re mad or think it’s fun to get a reaction out of people’s fright – you will be charged with a felony under state code 61-6-24,” the post says.
White said he hopes the COVID-19 warnings will be enough for people to take seriously, because the virus itself would be an unpleasant punishment for anyone who contracts it.
“Enforcement extensively could happen, but that’s not our goal,” White said. “Our goal is to have folks self-comply. If there are violations occurring, our goal is educating them on the importance of maintaining social distancing, the importance of doing what we can do to decrease the transmissions.”
