Pandemic has changed back-to-school shopping for area residents

FAIRMONT — Both Walmart and Target earnings calls last week suggested the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting delays in resuming K-12 classroom learning have significantly changed traditional back-to-school shopping.
The school shopping period, typically June through August, has been upended this summer by the coronavirus. There are 56 million K-12 students across the U.S., but 60% of them will begin the new school year by studying remotely, according to the National Retail Federation.
Back-to-school spending is expected to fall by 6.4% from pre-COVID 2019, when consumers spent $26.4 billion on school supplies, said a recent GlobalData Retail report. The report credits the option of remote learning for the decrease in revenue.
Conversations with local parents of students seem to confirm those reports.
Amber Shearer of Fairmont is the mother of four children in grades four, six, seven, and eight. She pushed a cart filled with school supplies through a retail outlet on Saturday, but said the uncertainty surrounding the new academic year is frustrating.
“I work full-time as a registered nurse and am considered an essential employee,” Shearer said. “My husband is also an essential worker, so neither one of us has had a break from our work schedules. For both of us to work full-time, but yet schedule in time to be teachers to our children and help them manage their school work is very difficult. It’s stressful for us and stressful for the kids, who aren’t used to being taught by their parents.”
Shearer said she’s shopping differently today than from years past, as her children will take part in Marion County schools’ blended education option that combines in-person classroom learning with remote activities.
“I’m purchasing planners for myself to keep the kids straight on the homework they’ll have due,” she said. “I’ll need to keep myself more organized in order to help them better during the three days a week they’re home.”
Sasha Hayes of Mannington was school shopping for her son, who is going into first grade this year, as well as for herself. She is attending West Virginia Junior College this fall. Hayes also has a three-year-old daughter.
“I’m trying to find a laptop for school, but everything is sold out. I had to go to Rent-A-Center, so now I’m paying double for what I would otherwise,” said Hayes.
And because her son will be taking classes entirely online, she’s trying to secure a computer for him as well.
“Now I have to find a computer for him to do online schooling. The school is supposed to give him a Chromebook to use, but I’ve not heard anything about it,” Hayes said. “It’s all so hectic. This COVID stuff has really made things difficult.”
Amanda Hoff of Fairmont is the mother of kids in preschool and fourth grade. She said there’s a new item on her back-to-school supply list this year — hand sanitizer.
“I’ve had to teach them more about the importance of hand washing and keeping their mask on,” Hoff said.
Her children will participate in the blended education option as well, she said. But her shopping list largely remains the same as if it were a normal school year.
“I’m still getting the same types of things because they’re still going to have to do work at home. I might be buying a little extra actually, because they’ll need it for both school and at home,” Hoff said.
Danielle Downey of Fairmont is a mother of four, all of whom went back-to-school shopping with her on Saturday. Her children will be going into preschool, first grade, third grade and sixth grade.
Downey was clothes shopping with her kids this weekend, but because her children will be studying entirely online this fall, she’s altered her purchase strategy.
“We’re getting comfortable clothes for them to do work at home,” she said. “We’re not buying as many school supplies.”
Downey said she took advantage of clearance sales last year to stock up on educational necessities.
“I try to shop smart,” she said.
