Pandemic leads to staff cuts, furloughs at WVU

MORGANTOWN — As if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t caused enough grief and harm across the country and the state of West Virginia, it wormed its way into the recreational heart of the state as it struck at West Virginia University’s athletic department.
The effect was not a physical one, but instead a fiscal one for the athletic department, faced with a potential $5 million shortfall this year and looking at a potential disruption of or at worst cancellation of football season, Athletic Director Shane Lyons announced staff salary reductions and staff furloughs for the fiscal year 2021.
Lyons, along with football coach Neal Brown, men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, women’s basketball coach Mike Carey and baseball coach Randy Mazey will voluntarily take a 10% salary reduction starting on July 1.
Additionally, Lyons said that coaches and athletic staff making more than $100,000 will receive a 5% reduction, while a 2.5% reduction will be implemented to staff salaries less than $100,000.
Also, in conjunction Friday with the University’s announcement of staff furloughs, nearly one-third of the athletic department’s workforce — 65 employees — will be furloughed for 60 days starting May 24 and ending July 26. Some employees will not return to the department as part of reduction in force measures, and current job openings will not be filled.
Speaking on a gray and rainy day that seemed to fit the mood of the occasion, Lyons did try to interject sunlight into the moment by stressing he believes football will be played this fall … although he admitted that much uncertainty exists as to what it will look like or if his prediction has any real value.
“We’re planning to play football on Sept. 5,” Lyons said. “Our focus in the conference and the NCAA oversight committee is the return to practice. What does that look like. What protocols do we need to put in place to stay in line with state guidelines on testing and what do we have to do.”
Football is the cash cow of the athletic department and without it the entire structure of athletics in America would be affected.
According to Lyons, WVU is not alone in these actions.
He said more than 40 schools have announced budget reductions, 22 in the Power 5 conference and five from the Big 12.
The salary reductions are expected to produce $3 million in savings and the studying of the fluid situation continues.
“We are looking at other areas of our budget to make sure we are exploring everything on the table moving forward from today through July 1st of the year 2021,” he said. “The impact we’re trying to have is to minimize the effects on the student-athletes and their college experience. Everyone in the department will play a role, whether through salary reductions or furloughs, everyone will be helping us through these tough times.
“We are looking at other areas of our budget where we can make cuts. Some of our Olympic sports, we’ve gone back and looked at schedules and what we can do to do some bus trips as opposed to flying on planes, a much more regional approach.”
What will not be affected is the current plans for facility improvements as they have been funded either through donations that have been designated for such use or through the contract with IMG.
That includes the upgrading of the Milan Puskar Football Center, the new Olympic weight room, the replacing of seats in the Coliseum and the video boards that are planned to go in the Coliseum and Milan Puskar Stadium.
Lyons emphasized that the pandemic and the uncertainty it has produced forced these moves.
“We can sit around and say we were dealt a bad situation with COVID-19 but that doesn’t solve anything. We have to have a solution that is action-oriented to deal with this pandemic,” he said.
It isn’t pleasant action and it certainly will make for a long summer for many athletic department employees, but Lyons believes it that rather than a step toward surrender, it constitutes making a strong stand toward surviving through this.
“We’ll definitely get through this and be stronger in the long run,” he said.
