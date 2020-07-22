FAIRMONT — While the Fairmont State Town and Gown Players would normally stage a live performance to commemorate its anniversary, the coronavirus pandemic means the group won’t get to celebrate its 60th birthday this summer.
However, in this internet-connected world, Town and Gown members are able to bring the entertainment from their living room to yours. And many have recorded themselves singing songs and telling stories to a camera audience, which will be broadcast live online for virtual group viewing.
“This is actually the 60th year of Town and Gown theater in Fairmont,” said Dani DeVito, a member of the Town and Gown Players. “With COVID going on and the pandemic, there was not any real way that we could have a summer theater show. This idea sprang up of getting a bunch of Town and Gown alum together, to tell some stories and sing some songs online.”
The result of this work is “Cooped Up Cabaret” and includes different musical pieces from different shows Town and Gown has performed over the years. The cabaret will be a two act play shown over two separate days.
“We have all recorded our various songs, and all of them are from different shows Town and Gown has done throughout the years,” DeVito said. “It is a traditional cabaret, in the sense that it is just kind of a hodge-podge. There is I believe people telling stories, all different songs; the only thing that ties them together is just the tradition that these are all things that Town and Gown has done throughout its 60-year history in Fairmont.”
For further collaboration on organizing the show, Town and Gown contacted the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, to make Cooped Up Cabaret a fundraiser for the organization. Brett White, executive director of the United Way, said this fundraiser will help the nonprofit, because many other fundraisers are either in jeopardy of cancellation or have been canceled.
“So many fundraisers and fundraising activities are being canceled or rescheduled, so this was a great opportunity for community members to do something that they love, while also being able to give back to the community,” White said. “So we were thrilled when they approached the United Way to do it for us.”
According to DeVito, viewers of Cooped Up Cabaret will hear pieces from shows including “Camelot,” “Little Women,” “Patsy Cline,” “The Music Man,” “South Pacific,” Annie,” “Oliver,” “Into the Woods” and more, over the course of two acts in two nights. Both shows will be completely different, but guests who want to see the whole experience will want to buy tickets for both.
“It’s $5 per show, but the shows are going to be different,” DeVito said. “For $10, you can get a ticket to each show, and you can be a part of each premiere on July 31 and on Aug. 7. So if you want to see the whole thing, you will want to buy tickets for both shows.”
White said he and his staff are still trying to conceptualize the annual United Way Campaign, which normally sees different businesses and groups plan fundraising events for fun and entertainment for the United Way. With this show falling into a similar realm of entertainment, White said he hopes it attracts viewers who would normally contribute to a fundraising event.
“Nothing ever fills the gap when you have to cancel something,” White said. “With Dancing With the Stars and some of the other things we have that are entertainment based, I would hope this appeals to that same group.”
DeVito said the platform on which this show will be broadcast is somewhat like Zoom, but will allow people on different devices to connect with other specific guests or groups, so they can converse with one another while the show is playing.
“It’s kind of like your own private viewing room,” DeVito said. “We’re trying to give it as much of a live event atmosphere as we possibly could.”
To White, this only broadens the scope of the United Way, because out-of-town Marion County natives can watch with people back home without having to be in the area.
“People from around the globe can join us and do the cabaret with us at the same time,” White said.
White also said the United Way will be working to adapt its campaign for the fall, but right now, Cooped Up Cabaret is its first venture into virtual fundraising.
“We’re coming up with plans on how to adapt the campaign and how to make things virtual and online,” White said. “We’re working individually with every different corporate partner that we work with, every workplace, to do what’s best for them.”
For DeVito, the opportunity to hold a performance that will raise money for the United Way in a time marked by uncertainty is exciting, because she and other local thespians have not been able to express themselves in this way in months.
“It makes my heart so happy,” DeVito said. “The artistic community, we haven’t been able to sing together and be together in what seems like forever. To be able to work on a piece of music or tell a story or to have a hand in putting all of this together, it kind of feels like we’re getting a little bit back to normal.”
“Tickets” for each night of Cooped Up Cabaret are $5 per device, and are available on the United Way’s website at Unitedwaymtc.org. The shows will be broadcast live to ticket holders at 8 p.m. July 31, and at 8 p.m. Aug. 7.
