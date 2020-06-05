Pierpont changes fall academic calendar to reopen campus

FAIRMONT — When the coronavirus pandemic first began impacting the country on a large scale, students at Pierpont Community and Technical College were on spring break.
The risk of contracting the virus — particularly in group settings — led the school’s leadership to keep the campus closed after spring break, and move to an online format of teaching.
“Our students were on spring break, and we were watching media outlets and watching all this happen,” said Johnny Moore, president of Pierpont Community and Technical College. “We huddled up with an administrative team... We made the decision in spring break that following Monday to go remote.”
Like many organizations and businesses, Pierpont, too, had to adapt to a COVID-19 world, where virtual communication became the new normal. Now, as restrictions on social distancing are being lifted, these organizations are formulating their return plans, and Pierpont is no different. Moore said the campus will reopen for a condensed fall semester.
“For additional safety, we decided to update our academic calendar,” Moore said. “So the fall semester now is going to begin on Aug. 10, and we’re going to conclude the semester Nov. 20, right before Thanksgiving. The idea there is that’s right before flu season.”
While the campus will be open once again for students, Moore said there will be still be safeguards in place to minimize the risk of contracting the virus. Moore also said in addition to its administration, Pierpont has assembled a COVID Response Team to help manage the return plan for the fall semester, to ensure the campus is as safe as possible for students and faculty.
“First and foremost, we want to protect the health and safety of our campus community,” Moore said. “Fully restoring our campus operations is going to require patience, careful and deliberate implementation.”
Moore said the college has developed a three-phase plan to implement over the summer, for which phase one has just been completed. Dale Bradley, vice president for finance and administration at Pierpont and a member of the COVID Response Team, said the plan involves constant sanitation of campus surfaces.
“We’re going through the process and have been of making sure all facilities are getting a good cleaning before we bring people back,” Bradley said. “We are looking at what we need to do to follow the guidelines of the CDC and the local health departments on what we need to try to do related to social distancing with students in the classrooms this fall.”
The sanitation will continue into the fall semester, when students return to campus. Bradley said Pierpont will also require students to follow guidelines, in order to remain safe from infection.
“We plan to do sanitation of the high touch areas on a daily basis, the computer labs and so forth,” Bradley said. “We are going to require students wear face masks while they’re in class, unless they have a reason they can’t, for their protection as well as their classmates’ protection.”
Moore said the beginning of the pandemic derailed plans for every professor, which required quick adaptation to work around. However, despite the uncertainty of the situation, Moore said the staff members were all able to make those adaptations efficiently.
“I started my career as a professor of mathematics,” Moore said. “When you go into a semester, you plan every single thing out prior to the start of the year. Now overnight, that changes. That is hard. Our faculty, because they’re here and because they care for the success of the students, they adapted overnight.”
Moore also said the summer will not stop the administrator’s continuous adaptation, because the lessons learned from the pandemic will be carried over into a reaction plan for future situations.
“All across the country, everybody had to go from traditional, face-to-face to fully online,” Moore said. “What we’re doing this summer is we’re making sure if something like that were to happen in the fall, that we’re providing our faculty and staff with tools and additional training to help that pivot to be easier.”
Moore complimented his staff for their ability and willingness to adapt to the situation, making the school still successful at delivering education. He said there will likely be more changes even in the physical setting, which Bradley said will still be in the name of safety.
“Our overall goal was to try to make students as safe as we possibly can and yet still deliver a quality education to them,” Bradley said. “We’re looking at restructuring some of the classrooms and modifying some of the delivery methods to minimize the number of students who are on campus at any point in time.”
With the haste that students and faculty were evacuated from campus this spring, Moore said he is looking forward to once again seeing Pierpont students back at school. Even with the necessary changes that are coming, having students back will bring about some sort of normal feeling, he said.
“Students bring a certain life and energy to the campus,” Moore said. “I’m looking forward to it, and to getting back to some form of normalcy.”
