Postal Service maintains safety under stay-home order

FAIRMONT — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, employees of essential businesses have continued work while following social distancing guidelines.
The U.S. Postal Service has continued operation throughout the pandemic, and workers are following rules to ensure shipping and delivery is sanitary.
“We continue to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments,” said Jill Walters, communications officer for USPS. “The Postal Service has a dedicated Coronavirus Disease 2019 Command Response leadership team that is focusing on employee and customer safety in conjunction with operational and business continuity during this unprecedented epidemic.”
Walters stated in an email that the Postal Service is taking precautions to make sure employees are following CDC guidelines on social distancing, so employees can work at a lesser risk of contracting the virus.
“[We have been] Reinforcing workplace behaviors to ensure that contact among our employees and with our customers reflects the best guidance regarding healthy interactions, social distancing, and risk minimization,” Walters said. “We have implemented measures at retail facilities and mail processing facilities to ensure appropriate social distancing, including through signage, floor tape, and ‘cough/sneeze’ barriers.”
The Postal Service has been supplying workers with medical supplies such as gloves and masks to ensure mail carriers and sorters are working in safe conditions.
“Ensuring millions of masks, gloves and cleaning and sanitizing product are available and distributed to more than 30,000 locations every day through our Postal Service supply chain,” Walters said. “We also have opened up local purchasing authorities and sourcing options so that our employees can access additional supplies within the communities they serve. We have expanded our national sourcing of supplies and services to ensure that increasing demands are met.”
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said people shouldn’t fear contracting COVID-19 from handling packages received through the mail, but exercising caution is always in the best interest.
“I think the risk is extremely low,” White said. “There has never been a documented case of anybody contracting COVID-19 through the handling of packages or food deliveries, etc.”
Although White said there is a low risk of contracting COVID-19 from a package surface, studies have found that packages that come in contact with the coronavirus keep traces of the virus for a time.
“When they talk about studies and the potential of the virus and how long it stays on certain products, that was a molecular study,” White said. “Meaning that they found DNA of the virus there, but they had to look at a dose-response relationship. Is it enough to create an cause illness? That remains to be seen, but there has never been a documented case.”
According to Walters, the employees of the Postal Service have been reorganized to fill the needs this pandemic has brought on the public, and to fit the workload created at this time.
“We are flexing our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” Walters said. “The United States Postal Service is proud of the work our more than 600,000 employees play in processing, transporting, and delivering mail and packages for the American public.”
