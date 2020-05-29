Prickett's Fort reopens amid pandemic

FAIRMONT — Prickett’s Fort State Park, where another generation of Americans once sheltered-in-place against an existential threat in its midst, cracked open a sturdy log door this week and, like the picnickers scattered across the grounds around it, rejoined the world.
It was finally safe for 1774 to reenter 2020.
Like most other businesses forced to close in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Prickett’s Fort shuttered in March while its caretakers waited patiently for Gov. Jim Justice to green light a reopening.
This week, as the state continues its careful emergence from self-isolation, it was Prickett’s Fort’s turn to reopen.
“I’m glad we’re able to reopen, but I would have liked to have been open on Memorial Day.” said Greg Bray, executive director of the Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation. “There were a lot of people in the park that day, and many of them were wanting to go into the fort, but I couldn’t let them in. We didn’t get to reopen until Tuesday.”
Bray said government coronavirus guidelines will alter the customary Prickett’s Fort experience.
“We’ve had to change the way we do the tours in order to follow the governor’s guidelines,” said Bray.
In the past, visitors to Prickett’s Fort were able to enter the compound and walk the interior of the fort at their leisure, stopping to chat with artisans and reenactors. This ability to meander at will within the fort’s walls is another casualty of coronavirus.
Instead, guided tours will be limited to 10 guests at a time inside Prickett’s Fort and the Job Prickett House every half hour, beginning at 10 a.m. each day. A guided tour of the 110 x 110-foot square fort takes about 30 minutes.
“Visitors liked being able to talk with individual actors or artists,” said Bray. “You will still be able to do some of that, but we’re committed to practicing social distancing.”
Jennifer Beattie has taken her daughter Stella to Prickett’s Fort for years, she said, and is happy the state park is now fully open.
“The living history that’s being reenacted inside the fort itself is always incredibly interesting, but to combine it with a picnic lunch and walk on the Rail Trail here makes for a wonderful day,” said Beattie.
The fort is a reconstruction of the original Prickett’s Fort of colonial times, which served as a place of refuge. It commemorates life on the Virginia frontier in the late 18th Century.
The Prickett’s Fort museum, visitor’s center, and blacksmith’s quarters have also reopened, as well as picnic areas, boat launch facilities, biking, jogging and hiking trails.
Prickett’s Fort is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturdays. The fort is open on Sundays from noon-4 p.m.
