Project Graduation moves outdoors this year

FAIRMONT — Project Graduation started as an event where graduating high school seniors could go to celebrate in a safe environment.
This year, it is an opportunity for students to be together again outside of school, to celebrate their achievements in a still safe space.
“It’s just basically a celebration of their past accomplishments and future endeavors,” said Roberta Steele, a facilitator of Project Graduation. “It’s just confined to a safe place.”
The event normally is held as a lock-in immediately following the commencement ceremony at each high school. Because graduation will be held at a different date this year, Project Graduation, too, has moved to June 25, and will be held at the East Marion Park Wave Pool.
“We’re going to do it as simplified as possible,” Steele said. “We’ll have a DJ, so it’s basically swimming, because of the social distancing.”
According to Steele, the volunteer facilitators of Project Graduation changed plans this year, to be more in line with the graduation ceremonies, as well as social distancing.
“It’s still basically the same,” Steele said. “That’s why we’re having it outdoors, because graduations are being held outdoors as well, so we’ll just follow suit.”
While the planners of the event were able to find a new date and a new venue, in partnership with the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission, Steele said they are still in search of prizes to award to the students who attend the event.
As a nonprofit organization, Project Graduation usually receives donations of money or prizes, which they raffle off to the attendees of the event. However, Steele said she is still looking for enough gifts to award to the students on the night of the event.
“I’m really kind of concerned with that with businesses being hit like they were,” Steele said. “These past three months, this is when the leg work of Project Graduation was really done.”
Steele said the organization is still accepting donations from individuals and businesses, to be able to give every student a prize when they go in for their last high school experience.
“Everybody has walked out of there with something, a prize of some sort,” Steele said. “I’m kind of hoping people see that and they’ll send in their gift cards and try to help us out in that regard.”
To make a donation to Project Graduation, or for a student to register to attend the event, visit mcpgwv.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.