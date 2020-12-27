CHARLESTON — Since Dec. 19, 131 West Virginians have died due to the novel coronavirus, including 20 residents from Harrison, Marion and Monongalia Counties.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a total of 1,253 residents have died from COVID-19 since the state began tracking virus data last March. Since Dec. 1, when the state’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 758 residents, that number has spiked 65.3%.
In the period from Dec. 19 through Dec. 26, Mon County was hit the hardest with 14 deaths, while Harrison County had four deaths and two COVID-19 deaths occurred in Marion County.
According to DHHR data, there are currently 690 probable cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County, 367 probable cases in Marion County and 783 probable cases in Mon County. Statewide, there are 26,629 active cases of COVID-19. DHHR also reports that 686 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 statewide, with 188 in intensive care and 79 on a ventilator.
The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in West Virginia is currently 9.38%.
In Sunday’s COVID-19 update from DHHR, seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a two women ages 66 and 68, and two men ages 91 and 87 from Cabell County, a 63-year old man from Jefferson County, and a 77-year old woman from Preston County and a 70-year old woman from Jefferson County.
“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
Cases per county: Barbour (680), Berkeley (5,827), Boone (1,004), Braxton (257), Brooke (1,298), Cabell (4,923), Calhoun (122), Clay (246), Doddridge (233), Fayette (1,647), Gilmer (358), Grant (715), Greenbrier (1,335), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,732), Hardy (711), Harrison (2,715), Jackson (1,085), Jefferson (2,212), Kanawha (8,277), Lewis (469), Lincoln (712), Logan (1,553), Marion (1,642), Marshall (1,869), Mason (963), McDowell (912), Mercer (2,561), Mineral (2,052), Mingo (1,364), Monongalia (5,034), Monroe (604), Morgan (605), Nicholas (616), Ohio (2,377), Pendleton (268), Pleasants (516), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,539), Putnam (2,864), Raleigh (2,527), Randolph (1,060), Ritchie (316), Roane (281), Summers (401), Taylor (649), Tucker (306), Tyler (329), Upshur (811), Wayne (1,608), Webster (130), Wetzel (646), Wirt (202), Wood (4,656), Wyoming (1,098).
The coronavirus continues to force local officials to adjust government operations despite no stay-home order having been put in place by Gov. Jim Justice during the latest COVID-19 spike. Fairmont City government has issued a notice that its offices are closed due to COVID-19.
“Fairmont City Hall will be closed until at least January 4, 2021 due to COVID-19 cases amongst staff members. Upon the advisement and guidance of the Marion County Health Department, we feel this is the best course of action to protect our staff, their families, and our community,” states a public alert issued by city hall.
Also on Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Education stated it would not issue a new color-coded map until Jan. 4 due to the schools currently being on the holiday break.
“Additionally, the WVDE will not make daily updates if counties move to red between December 26, 2020, and January 2, 2021. The publishing of the map and ensuing updates will resume on Saturday, January 2, 2021,” states the press release.
