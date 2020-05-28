Report: W.Va. municipalities to see revenue shortfalls in the years ahead

FAIRMONT — West Virginia’s towns and cities are expected to experience an 11.5% revenue shortfall in the near future as a result of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, according to a new report published by the National League of Cities.
This year, the state’s municipalities will lose money totaling $153.6 million, the report says. In 2021, cities and towns will come up short another $133.9 million. By 2022, cities will see a deficit of still another $126.1 million.
There are 230 cities, towns, and villages in West Virginia.
Fairmont native Travis Blosser, who is executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based West Virginia Municipal League, contributed to the report and isn’t surprised at its findings, he said, bleak as they are.
“Yes, I’m aware of the report and its findings. We helped participate with its drafting. And the eleven and a half percent revenue shortfall for West Virginia towns and cities sounds accurate,” said Blosser. “I think that’s a decent percentage estimate for what can be expected.”
Such a budget gap could impact the ability of municipalities to safely reopen their local economies and provide essential services, the report said.
The report, authored by Christina McFarland and Brenna Rivett of the National League of Cities’ Center for City Solutions, goes as far as to say the U.S. economy has already entered a recession.
The West Virginia Municipal League is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that represents municipalities across West Virginia. It is a member of the National League of Cities.
“Despite significant uncertainty about how long the coronavirus and the economic impacts of the public health crisis will last, one thing that is clear is that the U.S. has entered a recession,” the authors said in a statement.
Americans are “burdened with mounting financial insecurity,” said the report, including such hardships as “skyrocketing unemployment, jobless claims and business closures to plummeting consumer spending and income.”
Blosser said he’s particularly concerned about West Virginia’s small businesses and their ability to bounce back in a timely fashion.
He said his organization is designing programs that will hopefully assist businesses reopening.
Blosser recommends his organization’s #takingcareofbusinesses campaign. In it, small businesses across the state provide video profiles of the challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic’s economic shutdown.
“In West Virginia, we are significantly reliant upon small businesses, probably more so than the rest of the country. We’ve got an entrepreneurial spirit here, people who have made an investment. But they don’t have large reserves of cash. Cities across the state have been instructed to use different mechanisms to work with small businesses,” Blosser said.
Across the country, cities, towns and villages will lose an estimated $360 billion in revenue during the next three years as a result of the pandemic’s economic fallout.
Blosser grew up in Fairmont and is a graduate of East Fairmont High and Fairmont State University. He has been directing the efforts of the West Virginia Municipal League for a year after serving as its deputy director.
Blosser’s resume also includes stints as the city manager of Shinnston, city manager of Weirton, and serving as a council member for the City of Fairmont.
“Spend money locally so we can keep money locally,” Blosser said. “That’s one of the biggest things we can do in West Virginia to drive a recovery.”
