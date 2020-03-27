Second case of COVID-19 identified in Marion County

CHARLESTON – Health officials report that a second case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been identified in Marion County.
On Thursday night at 9:30, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 27 new cases of novel have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count at 76.
New cases were identified Thursday in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Raleigh, Upshur and Wood counties.
The state breakdown of cases by county are four individuals from Berkeley County, four from Harrison County, five from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 15 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, two from Marion County, three from Marshall County, one from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 24 from Monongalia County, one from Ohio County, one from Preston County, two from Putnam County, two from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County, and two from Wood County.
DHHR officials also said a further review and observation of several identified cases, the official case count changed for Ohio and Preston counties by one less as they were found to not be the county of residence of these individuals.
As of March 26, at 9:30 p.m., 1,855 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 76 positive, 1,779 negative and 43 tests pending at the state lab.
Since COVID-19 is a new disease, it is newly reportable to West Virginia’s public health system. Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR. Commercial and private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent.
Only DHHR’s state lab has consistently reported all its negative results and pending tests. DHHR is working with its public and private partners to ensure all required information is properly reported.
For the most up to date information, go to coronavirus.wv.gov or cdc.gov/COVID19.
