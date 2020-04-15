CHARLESTON – State officials report that a second Marion County resident has died from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m. on April 14, there have been 17,224 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 694 positive, 16,530 negative and 10 deaths.
The tenth COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year old male from Marion County.
“Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (29), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (31), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (60), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mason and Ohio counties in this report, as well as Wayne County as some of the employees who tested positive from the Wayne Co. nursing home live out of state.
A dashboard is available at coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including new information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients and other information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.
The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.
