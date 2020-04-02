CHARLESTON – In making its daily COVID-19 update Wednesday, state health officials said the number of cases jumped by 29 in one day from 162 to now 191 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Included with the 191 are three new cases each for Harrison and Marion counties, for totals of 14 and 8, respectively. Only one new case was identified in Monongalia County for a total of 31 there.
After resulting new testing results Wednesday, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported the state’s second death from the virus. Jackson County Health Department Director I. John Snyder said the patient “had several underlying health issues and passed away while in the hospital.”
“This is a tragic development in this outbreak,” Snyder said in a prepared statement he sent to DHHR in Charleston. “The Jackson County Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk.
Snyder also said the patient’s name, city of residence and name of hospital will remain private.
DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and in turn, provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers are required to report test results to local health departments, who then provide results to DHHR.
State health officials also require commercial and private labs to report test results to DHHR, however, this process has been inconsistent and has been attributed to delays in daily reporting from DHHR.
As of April 1, 4,575 West Virginia residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 191 positive, 4,384 negative and two deaths.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).
As case monitoring continues at county health departments, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
For the most up to date information, visit coronavirus.wv.gov or cdc.gov/COVID19.
